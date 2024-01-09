Tampa Plastic Surgeon Discusses Breast Lift vs. Breast Augmentation
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dana Coberly, MD highlights differences between breast lift and breast augmentation surgeries.TAMPA, FL, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast enhancement procedures are some of the most popular cosmetic surgeries in the nation, and there are several different options that can be tailored to an individual’s aesthetic needs and goals. Dr. Dana Coberly, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Tampa, says surgical breast enhancement is capable of adding volume to the breasts, refining their shape and position, giving the skin a firmer look and feel, and more. Dr. Coberly explains that options such as breast lift (mastopexy) and breast augmentation represent two of the most commonly performed cosmetic surgeries at her practice, Coberly Plastic Surgery & Med Spa. With that in mind, she notes that it is important for women to fully understand the significant distinctions between breast lift surgery and a breast augmentation procedure since the two options are designed to accomplish very different goals.
Breast augmentation can enhance the volume, size, and shape of breasts with the careful placement of saline or silicone breast implants. Typically, ideal candidates for breast augmentation are those who desire larger breasts or wish to restore volume that may have diminished over time due to pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight loss, and/or the natural aging process. Dr. Coberly says customized breast augmentation procedures that utilize advanced surgical techniques and implant options that are right for each patient’s unique needs can produce results that look both beautiful and natural.
Though breast augmentation is known to offer many aesthetic benefits, it is not designed to correct breast ptosis (sagginess), which is a very common condition that can occur as the breast tissues lose elasticity and firmness over time. Dr. Coberly says a breast lift can be the more ideal option for patients who are looking to reduce signs of sagging or “drooping” breasts. She adds that the procedure can remove excess skin, tighten and firm the remaining skin, and move the breasts and nipples to a higher location on the chest, all of which can produce a more youthful and “perky” projection.
Dr. Coberly further explains that, just as breast augmentation cannot improve pronounced signs of breast ptosis, breast lift surgery cannot add volume or shape to breasts in the way that augmentation can. This often makes one procedure more ideal than the other depending on each patient’s overall goals for treatment; however, Dr. Coberly notes that some patients may benefit from pairing a breast augmentation and a breast lift together. She says those who desire a larger breast size and simultaneously struggle with breast ptosis may be good candidates for a breast lift with implants procedure, which combines the two options into a single operation to provide comprehensive breast rejuvenation.
Ultimately, Dr. Coberly emphasizes that women who are interested in breast enhancement should be sure to see a qualified, board-certified plastic surgeon who will listen to their concerns and thoroughly discuss the option that presents the most ideal solution. She also advises individuals to never be hesitant about asking any questions they may have regarding the doctor’s approach to care, the treatment and recovery process, and the potential risks and benefits of surgery.
About Dana Coberly, MD
Dr. Dana Coberly is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the director of Coberly Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Tampa, Florida. She completed her general surgery training at the University of South Florida and continued her training in the UT Southwestern Plastic Surgery Program. Dr. Coberly is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons® and The Aesthetic Society® (formerly called the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), and once served as the President of the Tampa Bay Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons. Dr. Coberly believes there is no “one-size-fits-all" approach to facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, body contouring, and skin care options. Therefore, she is dedicated to providing patients with personalized treatments that are custom-designed to fit the needs and goals of each individual. Dr. Coberly is available for interview upon request.
For more information about Dr. Dana Coberly and her plastic surgery practice, please visit drcoberly.com, facebook.com/CoberlyPlasticSurgery, or @coberlyplasticsurgery on Instagram.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drcoberly.com/practice-news/tampa-plastic-surgeon-discusses-breast-lift-vs-breast-augmentation/
###
Coberly Plastic Surgery & Med Spa
508 S Habana Avenue
Suite #180
Tampa, FL 33609
(813) 448-6550
Rosemont Media
www.rosemontmedia.com
Katie Nagel
(858) 200-0044
email us here