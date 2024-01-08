PLA Media Founder and CEO, Pamela L. Lewis, Tapped for the Latest Taylor Swaid "Country Drive" Podcast Episode
EINPresswire.com/ -- To close out 2023, President and CEO of PLA Media, Pamela Lewis, was invited as the latest guest on Taylor Swaid's Nashville podcast, "Country Drive". The episode features some of Lewis' plentiful stories about her experience in the music industry such as helping to launch MTV, working at RCA Records and managing music legends such as Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
"Pam is a visionary leader and someone I’m proud to call a friend. From helping to launch MTV, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and countless other artists, her impact on music and society cannot be overstated,” says Country Drive host Taylor Swaid.
"Taylor has been after me to appear on his show and I was just trying to book other folks more interesting and important as guests," says Pamela Lewis. "I finally relented and we really had a blast. I look forward to more fun in the future!
Swaid started off the interview by taking Lewis back to one of her earliest accomplishments, helping to launch the iconic Music Television (MTV). She spoke about her early career in New York City before relocating to Tennessee. She had no interest in moving to Nashville at first, but made the huge leap to accept a job at RCA Records who recruited her. Pamela ultimately worked with artists such as Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Bill Medley, The Judds, and Alabama. Lewis also revealed her award-winning career with artist, Garth Brooks, through a partnership with Bob Doyle, forming Doyle/Lewis Management.
To listen to Lewis' interview with Country Drive, click here.
About PLA Media
Founded in 1985 by music industry icon Pam Lewis, PLA Media is a Nashville based award-winning, full-service public relations and marketing company, dedicated to placing (and keeping) our clients in a positive media spotlight. PLA has coordinated campaigns and creative projects including major label and independent artists, celebrities, best-selling authors, special events, TV and radio hosts, corporations, restaurants and more. We have organized strategic high-profile local, regional and national campaigns that included segments on major networks, cable, print, syndicated online and radio outlets.
Ava Hundley
About PLA Media
Founded in 1985 by music industry icon Pam Lewis, PLA Media is a Nashville based award-winning, full-service public relations and marketing company, dedicated to placing (and keeping) our clients in a positive media spotlight. PLA has coordinated campaigns and creative projects including major label and independent artists, celebrities, best-selling authors, special events, TV and radio hosts, corporations, restaurants and more. We have organized strategic high-profile local, regional and national campaigns that included segments on major networks, cable, print, syndicated online and radio outlets.
Pamela Lewis on Vince Gill Prank - Country Drive Podcast