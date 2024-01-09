SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Preferred Payments for Payment Processing Solutions

SCCG Management, a renowned advisory firm in the gambling sector, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Preferred Payments

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a renowned advisory firm in the gambling sector, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Preferred Payments, a leader in innovative payment technology. This collaboration is set to revolutionize payment solutions within the gambling industry, leveraging SCCG's extensive network and expertise.

SCCG Management, with over 30 years of deep-rooted experience in the gaming industry, has been at the forefront of providing strategic guidance and partnerships. The firm's extensive global network includes operators of all tiers, making it an ideal partner to broaden the reach of Preferred Payments' cutting-edge solutions.

A significant aspect of this partnership focuses on the distribution of Preferred Payments' flagship product, ECRYPT. ECRYPT is a state-of-the-art payment infrastructure, specifically designed to secure and streamline financial operations across gaming platforms. Its features include customizable and scalable solutions, omni-channel capabilities, a robust API, cutting-edge tokenization, competitive rates, advanced pricing capabilities, BIN optimization, and dedicated PCI compliance support.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with Preferred Payments. This partnership aligns with our commitment to bringing advanced and secure payment solutions to the gaming industry. ECRYPT’s innovative technology is a game-changer, and we are poised to ensure its successful integration across our vast network.”

Echoing this sentiment, Chris Berman, Partner & VP of Strategic Partnerships at Preferred Payments, stated, “Preferred Payments is excited to partner with SCCG & utilize their 30 years of expertise in the gaming space to help bring our Ecrypt payment network to the marketplace.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing payment security and efficiency in the gambling industry, combining SCCG's strategic expertise with Preferred Payments' innovative technology. Both companies are committed to providing exceptional solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

ABOUT PREFERRED PAYMENTS

Preferred Payments specializes in providing secure and innovative payment technology solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes. With an API-first approach, they offer a user-friendly platform built for seamless integration by developers, ensuring quick and efficient setup. Their flagship product, ECRYPT, is a robust and secure payment gateway designed for accepting payments, managing customer data, and scaling business operations. Additionally, Preferred Payments fosters partnerships with software companies to enhance functionality and drive revenue growth, making them a versatile and strategic choice for businesses seeking advanced payment solutions.

https://www.preferredpayments.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

