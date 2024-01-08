Brook McShane Bock Named Among the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2023 by The Software Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightspeed Systems®, the edtech market leader in digital safety, security, and equity solutions, proudly announced today that its Chief Product Officer, Brook McShane Bock, was selected as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2023 by The Software Report, a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the software sector.
The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS list annually spotlights individuals based on their exceptional leadership, distinguished career record of accomplishment, and measurable impact on the SaaS industry. The Software Report identified its honorees by conducting a comprehensive review of SaaS companies across multiple solution categories, including edtech, cloud management, data analytics, human capital management, cybersecurity, e-commerce, customer relationship management (CRM), and more.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be named among the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2023 by The Software Report,” said Bock. “It is important that more women rise into technology leadership positions, and I am incredibly grateful that Lightspeed Systems has focused a lot of effort on ensuring we have optimized our leadership team to truly succeed in helping K-12 school districts ensure a safe, secure, and equitable educational environment. While this honor names me, personally, it is a true reflection of the talent we have developed at Lightspeed Systems. We are a team of people who want to solve problems for our clients. We strive to listen, innovate, and constantly improve. That is the ethos that marks the company’s leadership position in education technology.”
About Lightspeed Systems
Lightspeed Systems is dedicated to providing K–12 districts with time-saving solutions to create safe, secure, and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most—students and learning. Lightspeed Systems provides cloud-managed solutions: Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness and Engagement & Impact, purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed Systems serves more than 20 million students using 11 million devices in 28,000 schools throughout 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com.
Ray Hartjen
The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS list annually spotlights individuals based on their exceptional leadership, distinguished career record of accomplishment, and measurable impact on the SaaS industry. The Software Report identified its honorees by conducting a comprehensive review of SaaS companies across multiple solution categories, including edtech, cloud management, data analytics, human capital management, cybersecurity, e-commerce, customer relationship management (CRM), and more.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be named among the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2023 by The Software Report,” said Bock. “It is important that more women rise into technology leadership positions, and I am incredibly grateful that Lightspeed Systems has focused a lot of effort on ensuring we have optimized our leadership team to truly succeed in helping K-12 school districts ensure a safe, secure, and equitable educational environment. While this honor names me, personally, it is a true reflection of the talent we have developed at Lightspeed Systems. We are a team of people who want to solve problems for our clients. We strive to listen, innovate, and constantly improve. That is the ethos that marks the company’s leadership position in education technology.”
About Lightspeed Systems
Lightspeed Systems is dedicated to providing K–12 districts with time-saving solutions to create safe, secure, and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most—students and learning. Lightspeed Systems provides cloud-managed solutions: Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness and Engagement & Impact, purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed Systems serves more than 20 million students using 11 million devices in 28,000 schools throughout 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com.
Ray Hartjen
Lightspeed Systems
+1 (925) 895-5441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube