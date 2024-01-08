Submit Release
Marketplace Open Enrollment Deadline: January 16, 2024

Act now — don't miss the January 16 deadline to apply for, re-enroll in, or change your 2024 healthcare coverage on HealthCare.gov.

The Marketplace Open Enrollment Period on HealthCare.gov runs from November 1 to January 15. Because January 15 is a federal holiday in 2024, outreach will continue for an extra day, and you can enroll until January 16. Enroll by January 16, 2024, to have healthcare coverage starting on February 1, 2024. 

Don’t miss your chance! If you miss the deadline, you can only enroll in or change plans if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period because you had a qualifying life change, such as getting married or divorced, moving to a new home, or having a baby.

The Marketplace offers quality, comprehensive health insurance plans that provide coverage for doctor visits, emergency care, behavioral health care, hospital care, maternity care, and prescription drugs. All Marketplace health insurance plans cover a set of essential health benefits and preventive services, such as HIV testing and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). And coverage is affordable. Four out of five HealthCare.gov customers are able to find a plan for $10/month or less with financial help.

Sign Up for Coverage!

All consumers shopping for health insurance coverage—even those who currently have coverage through the Marketplace—should enroll or re-enroll by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadodeSalud.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 (TTY is 855-889-4325) to fill out an application and enroll in a Marketplace plan. Free help is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week, and assistance is available in over 200 languages.

