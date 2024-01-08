Ukraine Energy Support Fund contracts EUR 129 Million in 2023

In the face of persistent struggles, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has made remarkable strides in 2023, providing crucial support to Ukraine's energy sector which continues to suffer due to Russian attacks.

The Fund has successfully concluded supply contracts valued at more than EUR 129 million for essential equipment, materials, and services. Since its creation, the Fund has received EUR 405 million in grants from a variety of public and private donors.

These provisions have been integral in the repairs and preservation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has endured severe damages caused by Russian attacks. As part of this initiative, the delivery of critical equipment - including specialized vehicles, transformers, electric switchgear, and district heating sector equipment among others - is underway. A considerable number of these items are already operational within Ukraine, offering immediate support to the energy sector and consumers.

The Fund, in alignment with the broader global dedication to Ukraine's stability, remains steadfast in its mission to empower Ukraine's energy sector against the threats imposed by Russia. At the beginning of 2024, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the donors of the Fund, whose generosity and commitment to Ukraine's cause enable us to continue this vital support. Their contributions light the way towards a resilient and secure energy future for Ukraine.