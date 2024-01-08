Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,581 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine Energy Support Fund contracts EUR 129 Million in 2023

In the face of persistent struggles, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has made remarkable strides in 2023, providing crucial support to Ukraine's energy sector which continues to suffer due to Russian attacks.

The Fund has successfully concluded supply contracts valued at more than EUR 129 million for essential equipment, materials, and services. Since its creation, the Fund has received EUR 405 million in grants from a variety of public and private donors.

These provisions have been integral in the repairs and preservation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has endured severe damages caused by Russian attacks. As part of this initiative, the delivery of critical equipment - including specialized vehicles, transformers, electric switchgear, and district heating sector equipment among others - is underway. A considerable number of these items are already operational within Ukraine, offering immediate support to the energy sector and consumers.

The Fund, in alignment with the broader global dedication to Ukraine's stability, remains steadfast in its mission to empower Ukraine's energy sector against the threats imposed by Russia. At the beginning of 2024, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the donors of the Fund, whose generosity and commitment to Ukraine's cause enable us to continue this vital support. Their contributions light the way towards a resilient and secure energy future for Ukraine.

You just read:

Ukraine Energy Support Fund contracts EUR 129 Million in 2023

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more