Justin Klunder Named CEO at Gray Private Wealth, LLC

Gray Private Wealth, LLC has announced that Justin Klunder, CFA® has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray Private Wealth, LLC, a private wealth management and advisory firm that assists clients with tailored asset management and investment strategies, has announced that Justin Klunder, CFA® has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He previously served as the firm’s Partner and Chief Investment Officer, a role in which he will continue.

“While the investment industry is experiencing a period of great uncertainty coupled with unique challenges, there is also an abundance of opportunities, and our firm is in an excellent place to navigate the environment and deliver for our clients” said Klunder. “I am looking forward to leading our outstanding team of financial professionals as we serve an expanding array of clients, with a continued focus on bringing exceptional value to each relationship.”

Justin Klunder joined Gray Private Wealth, LLC in 2015 after serving as an investment officer for a Pennsylvania-based investment advisory firm, where he was a member of a small team that managed more than $1 billion in client assets. A graduate of The College of Charleston, Klunder is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Boston, and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Founded in 1999, Gray Private Wealth, LLC takes a comprehensive approach to the sophisticated wealth management needs of wealthy individuals and families with tailored asset management and investment strategies that incorporates a broad array of investment, planning and wealth management services. Additional information is available by calling (781) 232-2020 or visiting www.grayprivatewealth.com.

