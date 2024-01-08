Maryland State Police IMPACT For January 2024

The January 2024 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available:
Articles in this edition include:
- MSP Recognizes ‘It’s Kindertime’ Toy Drive Organizer For 25 Years Of Service;
- PHOTOS: MSP Celebrate The Christmas Season;
- Aviation Crew Rescues Woman Who Fell From Cliff In Washington County;
- Troopers Increased Patrols To Combat Impaired Driving Over Christmas, New Year’s Holidays;
- Talbot County Drug Task Force Dismantles Drug-Trafficking Operation;
- MSP SPOTLIGHT: TFC Michael Elwarner;
- PHOTOS: MSP In The Community
To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MDPOLICE/bulletins/3831fd7