Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,566 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police IMPACT For January 2024

Maryland State Police News Release

The January 2024 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available:

Articles in this edition include:

  • MSP Recognizes ‘It’s Kindertime’ Toy Drive Organizer For 25 Years Of Service;
  • PHOTOS: MSP Celebrate The Christmas Season;
  • Aviation Crew Rescues Woman Who Fell From Cliff In Washington County;
  • Troopers Increased Patrols To Combat Impaired Driving Over Christmas, New Year’s Holidays;
  • Talbot County Drug Task Force Dismantles Drug-Trafficking Operation;
  • MSP SPOTLIGHT: TFC Michael Elwarner;
  • PHOTOS: MSP In The Community

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MDPOLICE/bulletins/3831fd7

You just read:

Maryland State Police IMPACT For January 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more