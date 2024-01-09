The 15 Club Fan Fest returns Saturday, January 20, to the Central Bank Center
LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lexington, KY – The 15 Club, an NIL (name, image, likeness) program for Kentucky Student-Athletes will host its’ second annual “Fan Fest” on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington, KY.
The event begins at 1:00 pm and continues until tipoff at 6:00 pm for the University of Kentucky vs. University of Georgia Men’s Basketball Game, taking place at the adjacent Rupp Arena.
This year’s event will feature over 40 Kentucky athletes, including fan favorites Barion Brown, Dane Key, Maxwell Hairston, JJ Weaver and Deone Walker as well as new faces from the transfer portal like quarterback Brock Vandagriff, Chip Trayanum, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Ja’Mori Maclin and many others allowing fans an up close meet and greet with autographs and photos of their favorite Kentucky athletes.
Additionally, attendees will have access to exclusive collectible items and merchandise, face painting and inflatables for kids, games of cornhole, live music, a radio remote and a live TV broadcast with WKYT.
Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $10 for kids and can be purchased online at kentucky15.com or day-of at the door.
“This event has become a must-see event for Wildcat Fans to interact and meet some of Kentucky’s Biggest Stars. Thanks in part to our corporate sponsors, we have doubled the square footage making this event the biggest one yet,” said Ryan Miller, CEO of Athlete Advantage which powers The 15 Club.
Proceeds of this event support Kentucky Student-Athletes and this is just one of the many year-round benefits of becoming a member of The 15 Club. To support Kentucky’s NIL program and/or become a member of The 15 Club visit Kentucky15.com.
