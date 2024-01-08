Allen Izadpanah, ViTel Net Founder and Virtual Care Technology Pioneer, Retires
McLean, VA, January 2, 2024 - After 33 years of continuous innovation in virtual care technology, Allen Izadpanah, founder and CEO of ViTel Net has announced his retirement. "It is time for the next generation of passionate telehealth innovators to continue to push the industry forward while I join many of my contemporaries in cheering you on from retirement," said Mr. Izadpanah.
— Allen Izadpanah
An Iranian immigrant, Allen came to the United States in 1974 with $3,000 in his pocket and a scholarship to attend George Washington University. He worked his way through college driving cabs and serving as maitre d’ at the Jefferson Hotel. He studied organic chemistry, but his passion was in digital technology. Allen got a job selling computers and did so well he eventually bought the company from its owner. Seeing the opportunity to transform industries through digitization, he started helping law offices to eliminate the volumes of filing cabinets required to house legal records by archiving them on small format digital media.
He was so grateful for the opportunities that the United States afforded him, he wanted to do something to give back to the country. In 1990, he turned his attention to healthcare and acquired a workflow software company. Visual Telecommunication Network, better known as ViTel Net, was born. ViTel Net’s first major health system partner was Washington D.C. based Children’s National Medical Center in 1992, which remains a ViTel Net partner today. In the early 2000’s, ViTel Net received funding from U.S. Congress to study the telehealth continuum and bring forward solutions for the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. A host of innovative solutions resulted, including a remote patient monitoring solution with a ViTel Net manufactured hub device called the Turtle. The solution was deployed to capture vitals and symptom updates daily from over 11,000 veterans and was deployed by over 40 health system partners in the US and multiple governments around the world.
In 2009, Allen transacted the hardware component to Bosch and could have easily retired and enjoyed the fruit of his labor. But he had a vision of what virtual care should be based upon his nearly 20 years experience in helping health systems build telehealth solutions, and instead, reinvented ViTel Net as a cloud based software as a service company. His vision was for virtual care to become a completely integrated modality of care delivery for care providers. To achieve the vision, the platform needed to be fully integrated with the electronic health records and other health IT systems, provide the flexibility to adapt to existing healthcare workflows and support the entire continuum of virtual care.
ViTel Net introduced its enterprise virtual care platform, vCareCommand, to market in 2015. The configurable platform was used by the U.S. Army to deliver critical care expertise to overwhelmed community hospitals and low acuity patients at home as part of the governments’ disaster response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded ViTel Net a patent for its unique configurability engine that allows for rapid adaptation of web applications without writing code. Today, the company works in partnership with major academic medical centers, children’s hospitals and physician services organizations to ensure that people have timely and convenient access to the care they need to live their healthiest lives.
With Allen’s retirement, Mark Noble has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer and succeeds Allen as ViTel Net’s new Chief Executive Officer. “Allen has a tremendous gift for pulling together amazing people to achieve great things. It’s an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to build upon his legacy with this passionate and talented ViTel Net team and our outstanding and committed health system partners,” said Mr. Noble.
About ViTel Net
ViTel Net has been innovating virtual care for over 30 years with industry-leading technology. Its robust cloud platform streamlines clinical and operational workflows while providing clinicians access to all patient data with a single sign-on. ViTel Net's "no code" configurable user experience enables the flexibility needed to provide care, quickly and cost-effectively. The results – informed decisions that power greater efficiency, for better patient experiences and outcomes across the care continuum.
