Bryan Lynn Mobbs Left a Profound Void

Bryan Lynn Mobbs,

December 18, 2023 – October 8, 1990

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Bryan Lynn Mobbs, Aka “Mobbs” on December 18, 2023, at the age of 33 in Bristow, Oklahoma. Bryan was born on October 8, 1990, in Longview, Washington. Bryan was raised in Humboldt County. His departure has left a profound void in the hearts of his loved ones.

Bryan was a person of great character, rooted in tradition and family values. His caring and compassionate nature touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. He possessed a unique ability to bring comfort and joy to those around him with his heartfelt hugs and laughter. He had a zest for life and found enjoyment in the simplest of pleasures. When he wasn’t busy spreading joy, he was spinning donuts in his truck, leaving tire marks of happiness wherever he went. His love for family and friends was unwavering, and he was always there to provide support and protection.

Bryan leaves behind his three beautiful children; Keaghan Uelese Mobbs (10), Warren Lee Mobbs (8) and Hazel Dawn Mobbs (3). His beloved mother, Nina Blankenship, her husband Todd Stevenson, Joe Ausiello and his four sisters, Tarah Mobbs, Angela Boldt-Munsell, Haley Ross, Megan Ausiello, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

Although Bryan’s father, Shannon Lynn Mobbs, embarked on his own adventure in the great beyond, we’re sure they’re swapping jokes and sharing laughter up there.

Let us gather for a celebration of his life on February 10th at 1 o’clock at the Rio Dell Fire Hall. We encourage everyone, from family to friends, all those touched by Bryan’s lively spirit, to join us and share their favorite “Mobbs-ments.”

As we reflect upon the life of Bryan, let us remember his kind and gentle spirit, his love for family, and the impact he had on those fortunate enough to have known him. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory be a source of comfort and strength for all who mourn his loss.