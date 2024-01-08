Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 09, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Village of Spencerville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Ashtabula Andover Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR

Auglaize Auglaize County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Village of Belmont

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Carroll Carrollton Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Champaign Graham Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

West Liberty-Salem Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Coshocton New Castle Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Coshocton County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Bedford Heights

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Berea City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Westlake City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Defiance Ayersville Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Ashley Union Cemetery

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Erie Milan Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Symphony Diagnostic Services No. 1, LLC

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination MED

South-Western City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Greene Central State University Innovation and Development Foundation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Central State University Foundation - Marauder Development, LLC

9/1/2021 TO 8/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lockland Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Dohn Community High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hancock Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Jefferson Village of Dillonvale

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Licking Bowling Green Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Elyria Public Library

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Boardman Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Marion Marion City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa Genoa Area Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa County District Board of Health

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Clay Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Perry New Lexington Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Nordonia Hills City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Village of Zoar

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Union City of Marysville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Warren City of Lebanon

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Williams Bryan City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

