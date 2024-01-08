Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 09, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Village of Spencerville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Ashtabula
|Andover Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Village of Belmont
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Carroll
|Carrollton Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Champaign
|Graham Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|West Liberty-Salem Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|New Castle Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Coshocton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Bedford Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Berea City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Westlake City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Ayersville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Ashley Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Erie
|Milan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Symphony Diagnostic Services No. 1, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|South-Western City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Central State University Innovation and Development Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central State University Foundation - Marauder Development, LLC
9/1/2021 TO 8/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lockland Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Dohn Community High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hancock
|Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Village of Dillonvale
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Lake
|Mentor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Bowling Green Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Elyria Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Boardman Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Marion City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Genoa Area Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clay Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|New Lexington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Nordonia Hills City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Village of Zoar
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Union
|City of Marysville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|City of Lebanon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Williams
|Bryan City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.