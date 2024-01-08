Submit Release
News Search

There were 184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,570 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 09, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Village of Spencerville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Ashtabula Andover Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Auglaize Auglaize County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Village of Belmont
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Carroll Carrollton Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Champaign Graham Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
West Liberty-Salem Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton New Castle Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Coshocton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Bedford Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Berea City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Westlake City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Defiance Ayersville Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Ashley Union Cemetery
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Erie Milan Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Symphony Diagnostic Services No. 1, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
South-Western City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Greene Central State University Innovation and Development Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Central State University Foundation - Marauder Development, LLC
9/1/2021 TO 8/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Southwest Ohio Organization of School Health
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lockland Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Dohn Community High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hancock Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Village of Dillonvale
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Lake Mentor Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Licking Bowling Green Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Elyria Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Boardman Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Marion Marion City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Genoa Area Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Clay Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Paulding Paulding Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry New Lexington Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Nordonia Hills City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Village of Zoar
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Union City of Marysville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren City of Lebanon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Williams Bryan City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more