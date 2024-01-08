Skyted to Unveil New Silent Masks at CES 2024, Making Confidential Conversations and Silent Gaming a Reality  

Skyted will exhibit new masks at CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Skyted Redefines Communication with Private Bubble, Voice Protect and Voice Awareness Features for its Privacy Masks; Live on Kickstarter January 8

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully debuting its silent, secure, and inclusive communication solution at 2023’s CES, Skyted returns to CES 2024 to introduce two new mask models, its innovative Business Travel Silent Mask and the Hybrid Mask, ideal for gaming and travel.

The France-based company, led by former Airbus VP Stéphane Hersen and supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), the European Space Agency and Airbus, is a classic example of a CES Eureka Park success story. Skyted’s 2024 design for its product line was greatly enhanced based primarily on feedback generated at CES 2023, which lead to continued product testing and R&D. The product’s reliable “on-the-go” communication connection effectiveness – using Zoom, Google Meetup and Microsoft Teams applications – received high marks when tested on trains traveling from Miami to Orlando, Fla., Washington, DC to New York and Toronto to Montreal in North America as well between multiple cities throughout France.

The pandemic-driven proliferation of remote and hybrid work has underscored the need for such a device beyond the initial target of travelers; incorporating office workers, gamers and more. The product’s mission to “Stay connected but discreet” extends to a broad reach for the mobility market, applicable for the B2B (e.g., open spaces, call centers and mobility operators), B2G (e.g., military application and AI projects), and B2C (e.g., gamers and commuters) markets.

﻿With production slated for Fall 2024, Skyted will launch on Kickstarter January 8, 2024.

Skyted Gaming Mask

Experience an unparalleled gaming experience with this sound-absorbing mask. Gamers can communicate with teammates and stay fully immersed in gameplay without worrying about being overheard. The new Skyted Gaming Mask comes with customizable skin, backlighting and features real-time haptic vibration.

Skyted Mobility Mask

This mask allows users to securely communicate in complete confidentiality, anywhere, anytime with features such as Sound Bubble, VoiceBooster, Transparency mode and more.

Skyted's aeronautic-based acoustic innovation absorbs 80% of voice frequencies allowing for crystal clear conversations in noisy surroundings without causing disruptions or being overheard by neighbors. Skyted is designed to address the diverse needs of various user groups, ensuring privacy, uninterrupted communication, and enhanced learning.

On January 8, 2024, on the eve of technology's biggest showcase, Skyted is launching exclusively on Kickstarter. Skyted will offer its Mobility Privacy Mask, and Hybrid Silent Mask for gamers and travelers, at special crowdfunding pricing while demonstrating their performance at CES. Kickstarter can be previewed at this link:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/skyted/skyted-stay-connected-in-silence

About Skyted

Founded in 2021 by former Airbus VP, Stéphane Hersen, Skyted is a world leader in the "no voice out, no noise in" field. Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable everyone to make silent, secure confidential calls, and video calls from anywhere. Skyted is supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), Airbus and the European Space Agency.

Skyted invites CES attendees to experience its revolutionary Gaming and Mobility Silent Masks which use voice absorption technology allowing users to enjoy confidential calls in public places, and quiet gaming. The new Skyted masks will be demonstrated at CES from January 7-12, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Skyted, a world leader in the "no voice out, no noise in" field, is led by former Airbus VP Stéphane Hersen and supported by the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), the European Space Agency, and Airbus. Skyted’s Mission is: ‘Stay connected but discreet’.

Skyted has developed acoustic solutions that enable anyone to make silent, secure, confidential voice and video calls from anywhere with their Mobility Privacy Mask and Skyted is launching its Hybrid Silent Mask for gamers and travelers.

The new features include:

Private Bubble - Sound Privacy that can calculate and control intelligibility (neighbors understand what you said) and perceptibility (neighbors can hear you speaking).

Voice Protect - Cybersecurity with three different technologies ensures the wearer can have secret defense-grade calls and confidential calls even in public places.

Voice awareness for gamers – Mask will reduce a gamer’s scream during gameplay, lowering sound levels. This helps to avoid the issue of teenagers entering into an aggressive speech loop.

“Studies have found there is a ‘tunnel effect’ that can lead to more aggressive behavior; the louder you speak, the more you act and speak aggressively,” said Stephane Hersen, Skyted CEO. “With our gaming mask solution, parents will have the option to control their child’s speech levels and apply limits and mute their audio during gaming at their discretion. This will allow parents to potentially control the aggressiveness of their kids while gaming.”

There will be live Skyted demonstrations at the following CES 2024 events in Las Vegas:

Pepcom, Jan. 8 (7 p.m. at The Mirage)

ShowStoppers, Jan. 9 (6 p.m. at Bellagio)

Throughout CES Jan. 9-12 at Skyted’s booth in Eureka Park (details below).

Skyted at CES in Eureka Park:

Where: The Venetian Expo Hall G – booth 61001 in Eureka Park

When: January 9 to 12, 2024

Times: Jan.9/10 (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Jan.11 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.), Jan.12 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

French Media:

Aurore Guery / Skyted

a.guery@skyted.io