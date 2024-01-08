Sparklin Will Bring Safe, Smart E-Charging Solution to Eureka Park Booth 60900 at CES 2024, January 9-12

Sparklin will exhibit with SPARK 1 at CES 2024

Currently deployed in EU with 2024 expansion plans, Spark 1 provides slow-charging connected outlets for all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparklin French e-mobility company is pleased to announce they will introduce the literal spark to their ecosystem – the SPARK 1 socket – at CES 2024, January 9-12 in Las Vegas, exhibiting from Booth #60900 in Eureka Park at The Venetian.

Currently deployed in France (whose government envisions 700,000 public charging points by 2030) and now ready for the European market, Sparklin anticipates expanding into the U.S. market later in 2024, with the necessary technical edits to accommodate North American electric power.

Sparklin’s SPARK 1 provides slow-charging connected outlets for all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, not just cars. Designed as part of Sparklin’s e-mobility platform, one SPARK 1 socket equals one parking space, and allows charging point hosts to equip their shared parking spaces at a lower cost without changing their existing infrastructure.

SPARK 1 sockets are controlled through the dedicated Sparklin App (for users) and Sparklin Manager (for socket hosts) applications. Sparklin offers two communication modes: the protocol (Sparklin proprietary) and the universal OCPP 1.6 protocol open to all mobility operators. It can be installed on indoor or outdoor walls without infrastructure modification, and can also be installed on a post, allowing two sockets on the same structure.

Media attending CES have the opportunity to meet the Sparklin team at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 7, 5:00-8:30 p.m., at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Shoreline Exhibit Hall, and – of course – at Booth #60900 in Eureka Park during show hours January 9-12.

For additional information, please visit https://www.sparklin.io/

Video clip SPARK 1 smart charging plug by Sparklin: https://youtu.be/p26RK5UCd80?si=dqSwEmyHWHuNZ5Br

Note to Media:

To schedule an interview with the Sparklin team, or a CES 2024 in-person booth visit, please contact Kerry Lynn Bohen at kbohen@aboutbwf.com or 202.468.8300