BULMA Solution Will Introduce Robotic HR Assistant V’Ger at CES 2024 This Week in Las Vegas

Paris-based Start-Up will exhibit from Booth #60904 in Eureka Park at the Venetian, January 9-12

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris-based global tech company VII INNOVATIONS, a subsidiary of GROUP VII ORIGIN, is pleased to announce its participation in the highly anticipated CES 2024, the global stage for innovation, introducing its flagship product, BULMA Solution exhibiting and offering demos from Booth #60904 in Eureka Park at The Venetian Expo Center, January 9-12.

People-centered and representing a post-modern experience, the BULMA Solution is characterized by sharing, interaction, innovation and determination. Its response is a unique comprehensive rating system that enhances the social and digital capital of an enterprise and employee.
BULMA Solution is comprised of five applications intended to respond to any HR challenge, all of them embedded in V’Ger, a physical real Assistant Intelligent Human Resource (AIRH) robot that streamlines routine HR processes, including recruitment, onboarding, training, and employee support, enhancing the HR world for both the company and employees.

BULMA SOLUTION
Venetian Expo, Hall G — 60904 — Eureka Park
https://www.bulma-solution.com

