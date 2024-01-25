Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches CFMP™ Designation and Sets New Standard for Finance Leaders
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches the Chartered Financial Modeling Professional (CFMP™) Program for Finance Professionals
We are proud to launch this program, fostering a new generation of finance professionals who are ready to handle the complexities of financial analysis and modeling.”SINGAPORE, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a globally recognized authority in certified executive programs and professional development, is excited to announce the launch of one of its certifications offering, the Chartered Financial Modeling Professional (CFMP™) program. Developed in collaboration with leading financial experts and industry veterans, this program is designed to equip finance professionals with advanced skills and knowledge essentials for expertise in financial modeling.
— Bok Yan Lo
The CFMP™ program responds to the increasing demand for proficient individuals capable of effectively developing and interpreting complex financial models, a crucial skill in today’s dynamic financial landscape. Participants who successfully complete this program will not only enhance their competencies but also gain an advantage in the fields of advanced financial modeling, financial analysis and strategic planning.
The comprehensive curriculum agenda of the CFMP™ program covers a broad spectrum of essential topics, including advanced Excel for financial modeling, valuation techniques, scenario analysis, and effective integration of financial statements. The program facilitates theoretical learning with practical applications, including case studies and hands-on exercises, to provide learners with a thorough understanding of financial modeling in practice.
“Financial modeling is a pivotal tool in strategic financial planning and decision-making. With the CFMP™ program, we aim to equip finance professionals to create robust financial models that can significantly impact their organization's strategic directions,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “We are proud to launch this program, fostering a new generation of finance professionals who are ready to handle the complexities of financial analysis and modeling.”
Fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, this program is designed to offer flexibility, with various delivery options available, including on-demand and live in-person classes.
Upon successful completion of the CFMP™ program, participants will be awarded the prestigious CFMP™ designation. This globally recognized credential is exclusively granted to professionals who demonstrate expertise and practical skills in financial modeling as evidenced through the program.
For more information about the CFMP™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/chartered-financial-modeling-professional-cfmp
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to: https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/chartered-financial-modeling-professional-cfmp-1
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
Liezl Gutierrez
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
email us here
Chartered Financial Modeling Professional (CFMP™)