IADA Adds New Accredited Dealers

Our organization looks forward to continuing to work with Gal Peleg, Cameron Jones and Scott Oshman as our mission to expand transparency and ethical transactions grows within the industry.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) voted to add three new preowned aircraft dealers, all accredited by the organization. The new dealer members are Jetsetter Business Jets, Jones Aviation Group (JAG) and Oshman Aviation.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
Jetsetter Business Jets
Jetsetter Business Jets handles business aircraft sales, acquisitions and management. The company was founded to provide dedicated services for owners and operators of business jets, turboprops and turbine powered helicopters. It is led by Founder & Chairman Gal Peleg. Head office of the IADA-Accredited dealer is in Tel Aviv, Israel and its USA office is in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. For more info go to https://jetsetter.aero.
Jones Aviation Group, LLC (JAG)
Jones Aviation Group, known as JAG, has been supporting the private aviation needs of businesses and individuals for over three decades. It offers aircraft sales, brokerage services, fleet maintenance and aviation consulting. The IADA-Accredited dealer is led by President Cameron Jones and is headquartered in Dallas. For more info go to https://www.jonesaviationgroup.com.
Oshman Aviation
Oshman Aviation is an IADA accredited aircraft dealer based in North Texas providing aircraft sales, management, and consulting services for clients across the world. It specializes in business jets and turboprops. It buys and sells from its own aircraft inventory and brokerage listings while also taking trade-ins. President Scott Oshman leads the company from headquarters in Fort Worth. For more info go to https://www.oshmanaviation.com/.
“IADA is proud to continue to grow our membership ranks which are filled with the most highly regarded business aviation companies in our industry,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Our organization looks forward to continuing to work with Gal Peleg, Cameron Jones and Scott Oshman as our mission to expand transparency and ethical transactions grows within the industry.”
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 1,300 transactions and $11.8 billion in volume per year.
Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 66 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 45 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 39 percent work in the Middle East and 41 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
