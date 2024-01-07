MPD Seeks Information About Stolen Puppies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the public’s help with locating stolen puppies.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, at approximately 12:57 p.m., the victim left their vehicle running and unlocked in the 1700 block of U Street, Southeast. The suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene with eight puppies inside. The vehicle has been recovered but the puppies are still missing.

The puppies are described as 5-week-old American Bull Dogs who are dark in color with white markings. The puppies are pictured below:

Anyone who has any information about the location of these puppies or information about the suspect should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24002941