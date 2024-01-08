Federation of Gay Games Announces Prospective 2030 Gay Games XIII Bid Cities

Prospective bidding organizations include 25 cities from North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation of Gay Games (FGG) announced today the results of the first phase of bidding for Gay Games XIII. 25 cities on 6 continents expressed an interest in bidding by submitting an official response to the FGG’s Request for Information (RFI). The FGG is proud to maintain an equitable, supportive, and transparent bidding process which empowers communities to mobilize their stakeholders and unite to participate in the global LGBTQIA+ movement as athletes, artists, and allies.

The Gay Games sporting and culture event is an opportunity to invite over ten thousand LGBTQIA+ participants and allies to one’s region. The week-long event represents a critical cultural and economic opportunity providing significant economic impact to a region. Recent impact studies reported Paris (2018) at 107€ million and Cleveland/Akron (2014) at $52 million. Read more about the economic impact of the Gay Games here: https://gaygames.org/latest-news/6932300

The 25 cities submitting expression of interest for Gay Games XIII 2030 are:

Adelaide Australia

Melbourne Australia

Perth Australia

São Paulo Brazil

Edmonton Canada

Vancouver Canada

Frankfurt Germany

Athens Greece

Auckland New Zealand

Cape Town South Africa

Johannesburg South Africa

Taipei Taiwan

Liverpool UK

London UK

Atlanta USA

Birmingham USA

Boston USA

Denver USA

Honolulu USA

Miami USA

Minneapolis USA

Oak Creek USA

San Antonio USA

San Diego USA

Seattle USA

Officer of Site Selection, Austin Manning, conveyed the excitement of the FGG in receiving such emphatic early interest in hosting Gay Games XIII. “This record breaking interest for hosting the 2030 Gay Games showcases a truly global sports and culture movement with regions around the world taking the first step in bidding to host the Gay Games quadrennial event. As regions and countries around the world continue to take legislative and social action to protect human rights and create pathways to equality for all, the 2030 Long List includes 25 cities committed to empowering, uplifting, and celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community at home and abroad.”

In March 2024, each of the listed cities will receive a Request for Proposal (RFP) detailing the documentation bidders will be required to submit, covering a broad range of subjects such as sports they plan to host, facilities they plan to use, funding, organization composition, and more. The FGG will have a first in-person contact with bidders at the next Annual General Assembly, October 2024, in Washington, DC, USA,, where bidders will be invited to attend an information session and interact with FGG stakeholders and member organizations, including presentation of Preliminary Bid Books and participation in Q&A sessions.

Over the next two years, bidders will develop their plans in coordination with the FGG and its member delegates leading to the selection of the FGG presumptive host for the 2030 Gay Games XIII in November 2025 in Valencia, Spain.Gay Games XII Valencia 2026 will take place in June 2026 and registrations will open in the coming months. Further information can be found at https://gaygamesvalencia2026.com/

Built upon the principles of Participation, Inclusion, and Personal Best™ since 1982, the Federation of Gay Games exists to promote equality in sport and culture for all. The Gay Games was conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, and was first held in San Francisco in 1982. Subsequent Gay Games were held in San Francisco (1986), Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam (1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006), Cologne (2010), Cleveland+Akron (2014), Paris (2018), Hong Kong and Guadalajara (2023), and Gay Games XII takes place in Valencia in 2026..

