Plexo Properties Welcomes Viktorija Overina, Expanding Reach in Marbella and Estepona
Plexo Properties, announces the addition of Viktorija Overina, formerly of CBRE London, to spearhead new developments and resales in Marbella and Estepona.MARBELLA, SPAIN, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plexo Properties, a premier real estate agency known for its exclusive portfolio in Costa del Sol, is excited to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of Viktorija Overina, a seasoned real estate professional with international experience. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company's presence in the bustling markets of Marbella and Estepona, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional property solutions.
Viktorija Overina joins Plexo Properties following a successful tenure at CBRE in London, where she honed her skills in managing high-profile real estate transactions and cultivated a deep understanding of the international property market. Her expertise in new developments and resales, combined with a client-centered approach, aligns perfectly with Plexo's mission to offer tailored services to discerning clients.
"Viktorija's addition to our team marks a significant milestone for Plexo Properties. Her vast experience and unique insights into the luxury real estate sector are invaluable assets that will greatly benefit our clients," said Mikael Hansen, CEO of Plexo Properties. "With Viktorija at the helm in Marbella and Estepona, we are poised to elevate our offerings and reinforce our position as the go-to agency for premium properties in Costa del Sol."
The Marbella and Estepona regions, renowned for their stunning landscapes and luxurious properties, present a dynamic market for both new developments and resales. Viktorija's role will be pivotal in navigating these markets, providing clients with expert guidance on property investment, acquisition, and sales. Her responsibilities will include overseeing listings for clients selling their properties, a task that demands a nuanced understanding of the local market trends and buyer preferences.
"I am thrilled to join Plexo Properties and bring my international experience to the vibrant real estate landscape of Costa del Sol," said Viktorija Overina. "Marbella and Estepona are areas with immense potential, and I look forward to working closely with our clients to help them find their dream properties or achieve the best outcomes in selling their homes."
Plexo Properties' expansion with Viktorija Overina represents a strategic move to cater to the growing demand for high-quality real estate services in Marbella and Estepona. The agency's dedication to excellence, combined with Viktorija's expertise, sets the stage for a new era of real estate excellence in Costa del Sol.
For more information about Plexo Properties and its services, please visit www.plexoproperties.com
**About Plexo Properties:**
Plexo Properties is a premium real estate agency based in Costa del Sol, Spain. Specializing in luxury properties, the agency offers a comprehensive range of services, including property buying, selling, and renting. With a deep understanding of the local market and a commitment to personalized service, Plexo Properties stands as a leader in the Costa del Sol real estate sector.
