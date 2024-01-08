HSS Announces 17th Annual “Health for Humanity” Yogathon

Health for Humanity Yogathon 2024

This health awareness program runs from Jan-14 to 28, 2024. All are invited to join & practice regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, nationality or faith.

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) announces the seventeenth annual "Yoga for Health, Health for Humanity Yogathon" or "Surya Namaskar Yajna" (SNY). This program runs from January 13th to January 28th, 2024. Participants across all ages, genders, races, ethnicities, nationalities, and faiths are invited to participate in the Yogathon to kickstart the New Year with health awareness and practice.

Surya Namaskar is a yogic practice done in reverence to the sun. Research shows several physiological and psychological benefits from Surya Namaskar when practiced regularly. They are performed as a series of 10 physical postures, flowing in a graceful, continuous sequence. The Surya Namaskar Yajna seeks to promote the practice and its benefits among all Americans aspiring for a fit body and balanced mind.

Since its inception in 2007, participants from 43 states have actively participated in the Yogathon through Yoga centers, community organizations, schools, and colleges, and also as individuals. Regardless of their faith and belief, these participants have performed over four million Surya Namaskars over the past several years. This is a testament to the success of the Yogathon in achieving diversity and inclusion in communities nationwide while promoting public health and well-being equitably.

Acknowledging this, community leaders and elected officials across the nation also appreciate this initiative and encourage their residents to participate in the Health for Humanity Yogathon and benefit from a healthy lifestyle. The Yogathon has received numerous proclamations from American mayors, governors, US Congressmen, and US Senators. It is widely covered by the print and digital media as well by TV channels across the US. It also found recognition in the Congressional records in 2017. The “Let's Move” initiative of then First Lady Michelle Obama declared HSS as a partner in 2012 in cognizance of the Yogathon.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)

HSS is a 501(c)(3) voluntary non-profit cultural organization with over 230 chapters across the United States. HSS organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and the spirit of selflessness. HSS also fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, instilling lasting pride in Hindu heritage among its members. Learn more at www.HSSUS.org.