IFTM Open Day received an overwhelming response

MACAU, January 7 - As the Joint Admission Examination for Macao Four Higher Education Institutions (JAE) is currently open for application, the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) held its 2024 Open Day at the Mong-Há Campus this afternoon (7 January) with a series of fun-filled activities attracting many senior high school students and respective parents who were interested to learn more about the campus environment and the characteristics of the programmes, in order to plan for their further studies’ development path.

The Opening Ceremony took place at 2 pm, and esteemed guests officiated the Open Day kick-off amid a flurry of confetti.

Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, President of IFTM, mentioned in her speech that IFTM is committed to enhancing the quality of education and the standard of teaching and research, as well as nurturing talents with international vision and familiarity with our country’s conditions, so as to instil wisdom and strength into Macao to achieve the goal of becoming the World Centre of Tourism and Leisure. With the admission open for the new academic year, IFTM will launch a series of new degree programmes, including Bachelor of Science degree programme in International Business and Innovative Communication, and the revamped Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Brand Management, as well as two undergraduate programmes using Chinese language as the medium of instruction. For postgraduate programmes, Master of Science in International Events Management and Doctor of Business Administration programme will be launched in response to the changes in the tourism industry and the society’s demand for multidisciplinary professionals in various fields.

She added that IFTM has continued its efforts to improve the academic facilities of the two campuses to provide adequate and diversified teaching and practice space for its teachers and students. The construction works are underway for the Silver Jubilee Building and the new Accommodation Building at the Taipa Campus, which will be served as academic building and hospitality training building, respectively. The project is expected to be completed by 2025 and by that time the educational environment and training units at the Taipa Campus will be well expanded and and further improved.

Subsequently, President Vong accompanied the officiating guests to visit the booths as well as campus facilities, and they highly commended and recognised the quality of the teaching and research of IFTM as well as its teaching approach. The guests encouraged IFTM to continue to leverage its strengths and cultivate more outstanding professionals for the local community and the Greater Bay Area.

The Open Day offered booths to provide exclusive programme and admission information, and also four programme sharing sessions in which IFTM faculty members and alumni shared their campus life and career development after graduation. After attending the sharing sessions, some senior secondary students expressed their intention to pursue a career in the tourism industry in the future. By participating in this event, they gained a better understanding of the learning experiences and career prospects of IFTM students, thus determining their future study direction.

In addition, IFTM teachers and students jointly presented an afternoon tea buffet featuring Macanese delicacies, and interactive workshops on themes ranging from coffee brewing, tea art, culinary, and creative face painting. The response was overwhelmingly positive and fully demonstrated the richness and diversity of IFTM’s programmes and campus life. During the event, student ambassadors provided guided tours of the campus including different teaching facilities, allowing the public to explore training units such as the educational hotel and the educational restaurant, and to experience IFTM’s educational model of theory and practice integration.