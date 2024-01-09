Barry Lindemann U.S. Senate Candidate Nevada Opens 2024 with new BE FURIOUS
The statement for 2024 election season has to come from the voters. BE FURIOUS!
Liars, cheats, and thieves are who we are dealing with when you speak about the American political class.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Furious Voter merchandise is now available at www.nvsenateseat.com and supports Nevada’s only U.S. Senate candidate who has been vetted by the Clark County Republican Party’s Candidate Committee! Buy it.
— Barry Lindemann
Barry Lindemann is like all Americans, Furious! Furious because he sees the country being run into the ground. He wants to stop it by becoming the next U.S. Senator from the State of Nevada. Others who feel the same way: Bob Olson for Nevada’s District 17, Michael Boris for U.S. House Nevada District 1, Patricia and Garland Brinkley who are running in Nevada Senate District 1 and Assembly District 1, respectively.
Barry Lindemann’s appearances:
January 19th, Reno, Nevada on 93.7 FM and KFOY 1060 AM America Matters Media at 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 7.
February 1st at 11:30 a.m. at the North Las Vegas Conservative Town Hall at 1870 W Craig Road, North Las Vegas Nevada.
February 15th at 6 p.m. a Nevada Senate Candidate Forum for the Battle Born Republican Women of Nevada.
Support the American Service Dogs registry reached through Barry’s website, www.nvsenateseat.com.
COMING – “Raise Your Mead” is a pillar of the Lindemann campaign where Barry intends to arrange the Colorado River Compact to fill Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
Barry Lindemann is the only U.S. Senate Candidate in Nevada who has been vetted by The Clark County Republican Party’s Candidate Committee.
Barry Lindemann
Committee to Elect Barry Lindemann
Info@nvsenateseat.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other