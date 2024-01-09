Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,333 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,492 in the last 365 days.

Barry Lindemann U.S. Senate Candidate Nevada Opens 2024 with new BE FURIOUS

No more regular politicians? Send the message that a new attitude is needed in Washington!

You may be smiling and having a jovial conversation, but you shirt communicates true feelings!

Imagine the last politician who lied to you, then swing at the golf ball. Distance improvement not guaranteed.

The Be Furious golf ball won’t improve your score, but you will swing harder!

The status quo is over when you show your friends and neighbors what you think. Literally!

Angry at politicians for mistreating our country. Send the message clearly with a cap.

The statement for 2024 election season has to come from the voters. BE FURIOUS!

Liars, cheats, and thieves are who we are dealing with when you speak about the American political class.”
— Barry Lindemann
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Furious Voter merchandise is now available at www.nvsenateseat.com and supports Nevada’s only U.S. Senate candidate who has been vetted by the Clark County Republican Party’s Candidate Committee! Buy it.

Barry Lindemann is like all Americans, Furious! Furious because he sees the country being run into the ground. He wants to stop it by becoming the next U.S. Senator from the State of Nevada. Others who feel the same way: Bob Olson for Nevada’s District 17, Michael Boris for U.S. House Nevada District 1, Patricia and Garland Brinkley who are running in Nevada Senate District 1 and Assembly District 1, respectively.

Barry Lindemann’s appearances:
January 19th, Reno, Nevada on 93.7 FM and KFOY 1060 AM America Matters Media at 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 7.
February 1st at 11:30 a.m. at the North Las Vegas Conservative Town Hall at 1870 W Craig Road, North Las Vegas Nevada.
February 15th at 6 p.m. a Nevada Senate Candidate Forum for the Battle Born Republican Women of Nevada.

Support the American Service Dogs registry reached through Barry’s website, www.nvsenateseat.com.

COMING – “Raise Your Mead” is a pillar of the Lindemann campaign where Barry intends to arrange the Colorado River Compact to fill Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

Barry Lindemann is the only U.S. Senate Candidate in Nevada who has been vetted by The Clark County Republican Party’s Candidate Committee.

Barry Lindemann
Committee to Elect Barry Lindemann
Info@nvsenateseat.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Barry Lindemann U.S. Senate Candidate Nevada Opens 2024 with new BE FURIOUS

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Law, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more