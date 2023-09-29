Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,220 in the last 365 days.

2024 Nevada U.S. Senate Candidate Sums Up Government with Contemporary Cultural Comparison

Nevada Candidate Lindemann

Nevada Candidate Barry Lindemann

Terminator or Borg? Choose your poison.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2024 Nevada U. S. Senate candidate Barry Lindemann opines about the fate of the United States if government growth is left unchecked.

The link to his comments is: https://open.substack.com/pub/barrylindemann/p/artificial-intelligence-wont-become?r=1idfla&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post

In addition, Barry will be attending the Latino Heritage Month party Saturday, September 30th at 1 p.m. at the CCRP office located at 2460 Paseo Verde Parkway in Henderson, NV 89074.

October 11th, Barry will be speaking at the Las Vegas Conservative Town Hall Group located in the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

November 9th, Barry will be a participant in the Nye County Republican Party debate beginning in the afternoon.

If you would like Barry to speak about small government and conservative values then go to his website and send him a request. www.nvsenateseat.com

You can find just about all of Barry’s interview on his Linktree account located at: https://linktr.ee/nvsenateseat

PAC information - The Committee to Elect Barry Lindemann

Barry Lindemann
Barry Lindemann Senate Seat
info@nvsenateseat.com

You just read:

2024 Nevada U.S. Senate Candidate Sums Up Government with Contemporary Cultural Comparison

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more