Nevada Senate Candidate Lindemann Discusses Why the Statue of Liberty Doesn’t Want Huddled Masses
The face of our Statue of Liberty is telling us the truth of her purpose.
Her expression is one of resolve, not one of sympathy and comradely”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Barry Lindemann ventures the reason behind the austere face of the Statue of Liberty. When speaking to The Nevada Patriot Podcast, Barry points out the statue was not gifted to the United States to welcome anyone. Instead, the great lady is a symbol to the rest of the world to break their chains of oppression and demand liberty. He notes that she is an example of self-determination and is guarding the portal to America for only those who will not waste the opportunity that freedom and liberty will create. Her expression is one of resolve, not one of sympathy and comradely.
— Barry Lindemann
The Nevada Senate Candidate wrote about this on his Substack along with other observations about the federal government becoming self-aware and behaving akin to Star Trek’s favorite villain, the Borg.
You can find Barry’s government policy stances and personal story on his website at www.nvsenateseat.com
Additional information on Linktree.
Brought to you by The Committee to elect Barry Lindemann
Barry Lindemann
Committee to elect Barry Lindemann
+1 725-292-4731
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other