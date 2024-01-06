Submit Release
Presiding Bishop out of surgery

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry underwent surgery this morning to treat a reoccurrence of the subdural hematoma he experienced in early December of 2023. The surgery was successful, and updates on his condition will be provided as they become available.
 
Please continue to pray for Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team.

