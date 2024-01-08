Submit Release
COOL CAT TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW CORPORATE WEBSITE

New website signals expansion of corporate identity

OREGON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cool Cat Technologies (CCT), a Wisconsin based company specializing in business process optimization, workers’ compensation managed care technologies, and executive coaching, has launched its new website showcasing the firm’s comprehensive range of capabilities.

Jon Boumstein, President and CEO of Cool Cat Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the new website, stating, "We're excited about our new website as it truly reflects our organization, and believe the new messaging effectively communicates the full scope of our capabilities. We recognize that a robust web and social media presence is crucial for a successful market identity. We firmly believe that our consulting staff's unique capabilities, combined with our extensive experience and subject matter expertise, can be of great value to the medical management industry."

Visit coolcattechnologies.com to explore the company’s offerings.

About Cool Cat Tech
Cool Cat Technologies is a premier management consulting group specializing in the workers’ compensation, liability, and auto medical marketplace. The company’s core focus is on management consulting in the areas of business process optimization, managed care program evaluation, artificial intelligence-based solutions, and mergers and acquisition related activities.

To learn more about Cool Cat Technologies, please refer to our website at coolcattechnologies.com.

Arnold Silvestri
Cool Cat Technologies
+1 925-788-5478
