Cool Cat Technologies Announces New Vendor Analysis Capabilites

Providing A Collaborative Approach to Program Optimization

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cool Cat Technologies (CCT), market-leading experts in the Property and Casualty and Managed Care industries, is proud to now offer payers third-party evaluations of their managed care programs.

Many payers today are provided with information by their vendors that is geared more to what the vendor/partners believe the clients need to know. CCT offers an independent perspective for payers to compare their results to how the marketplace is performing. If indicated, CCT will make specific recommendations to the payer to further optimize their current program.

In a recent study for a national Fortune 500 self-insured payer, CCT was able to identify over $800,000 in additional savings in a program that was already performing very well. “The goal of this exercise is to work collaboratively with the current vendors to optimize the existing program, not to disrupt what may be an effective program,” said Francine Johnson, Senior Advisor at Cool Cat Technologies.

“It is apparent that our industry is going through significant changes due to vendor consolidation, the loss of many senior leaders to retirement, and other factors. CCT can help our clients navigate this changing landscape by providing them with the information necessary to make strategic adjustments to their current programs,” said Jon Boumstein, Founder of Cool Cat Technologies.

To find out more about how this unique capability can help you, please contact Arnold Silvestri at 925-788-5478 or asilvestri@coolcattech.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

