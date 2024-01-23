Cool Cat Technologies Welcomes Industry Veteran Francine Johnson to Its Team

"Industry Veteran Francine Johnson Joins Cool Cat Technologies as Managed Care Consultant, Bringing Over 25 Years of P&C Worker’s Compensation Expertise"

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cool Cat Technologies, LLC, market-leading experts in healthcare business development, announces the addition of Francine Johnson to the CCT team as Managed Care Consultant. With over 25 years of dynamic experience in the P&C Worker’s Compensation industry, Francine brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to CCT.

Renowned for her exceptional insight and innovation in network and out-of-network operations, as well as data analytics, Francine has a proven track record of driving strategic developments that result in substantial revenue growth and operational efficiencies. Her career has seen her in senior leadership roles at industry leaders such as OneCall, Optum, and Coventry.

Throughout her career, Francine has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, leveraging her deep understanding of the industry to drive millions of dollars in revenue generation. Her strategic initiatives have led to improvements in processing times and overall productivity, as well as significant cost savings for the organizations she has been a part of.

In addition to her professional achievements, Francine is an active contributor to the community. As a founding member and Scholarship Chair of Kids Chance of Utah, she plays a vital role in supporting the organization's mission to provide educational opportunities and scholarships to the children of workers seriously injured or killed on the job.

"We are thrilled to welcome Francine to the Cool Cat Technologies team," said Jon Boumstein, CEO and Managing Partner at CCT. "Her extensive experience and proven leadership in the P&C Worker’s Compensation industry make her a valuable asset to our team. We look forward to leveraging Francine's expertise as we continue to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients."

Ms. Johnson expressed her excitement about joining CCT, stating, "I am honored to be a part of Cool Cat Technologies, a company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the organization."

About Cool Cat Technologies

Cool Cat Technologies (CCT) is a consulting firm delivering best-in-class services focused in the managed care, workers compensation and property and casualty marketplace. Additional services and expertise include strategic planning, executive development, coaching, team building and digital transformation. For more information, visit coolcattechnologies.com.