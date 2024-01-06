Man Arrested for a Fatal Southeast Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced an arrest made in a shooting that killed a man in Southeast, DC.

On Monday, November 20, 2023, at approximately 3:09 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Rodney Snead, of District Heights, MD.

On Friday, January 5, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Cory Heard of no fixed address. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23190212

