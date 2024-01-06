Dream Quest Groundbreaking Ceremony to be Held for New Community Youth Center in Willow Creek

Press release from Dream Quest:

Dream Quest is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Youth Center in Willow Creek on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. The kickoff event for the new 8,100 sq. ft. facility will take place at 35 The Terrace (across from the Post Office) in Willow Creek.

After an extensive planning, design, and engineering process, Dream Quest is excited to be at this point. Dream Quest Executive Director Trish Oakes says, “The potential impact that this project will have on our youth and community at large is immense. We look forward to exploring that potential and sharing this journey with our community.”

The building, once constructed, will expand services to youth throughout the Trinity River Valley. Dream Quest has been serving youth throughout the Trinity River Valley for more than twenty years, providing healthy, vocational, educational and creative opportunities for youth to imagine and build their dreams, while building community strength and sustainability.

With generous support from private individuals and regional foundations, Dream Quest has raised more than eighty percent of the funds needed to complete the project. The groundbreaking ceremony also marks the start of a fundraising campaign to secure funding from the Humboldt business community and public at large. With financial backing from the community, Dream Quest will fulfill the goal of expanding its capacity to provide youth with opportunities and promote community strength.

To support the project or receive additional information contact:

Trish Oakes, Executive Director

(530) 629-3564

[email protected]