Derby Barracks / Suspicious Incident/Derby Line

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5000114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch                          

STATION: Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/6/24, approximately 1250

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elm St, Derby Line

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, the VSP Derby Barracks received several reports of a man carrying a rifle and large knife walking in the residential area of Elm St in Derby Line.  Troopers and Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area.

 

At the time of the incident, the nearby Derby Elementary School was occupied as a basketball game was in progress, with several more people arriving for a subsequent game.  Troopers responded to the school, and the decision was made to move the remaining people inside and place the facility into lockout as a precaution while a search was conducted.

 

At approximately 1410 hours, troopers and deputies located and identified a man believed to be the one in question nearby on Elm St.  A rifle was slung on his person and was determined to be a bolt action-style rifle which was unloaded.  He cooperated with police and was interviewed, and it was determined no crime had been committed and there was no threat to the public.

 

Troopers remained on scene at the school providing security until the facility was vacated, and the male subject departed the immediate area.  A substantial presence of troopers and deputies was visible in this area for the duration of the incident.

 

COURT ACTION: N

Derby Barracks / Suspicious Incident/Derby Line

