Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,339 in the last 365 days.

SmartVault Releases New Pricing and Packaging Bundle for Accountants

SmartVault Document Management

SmartVault Logo Document Management

New Accounting Unlimited Plan provides unlimited eSignatures, Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA), file storage, and more in time for tax season.

GetBusy PLC (LSE:(LON:GETB))

As a CPA, having unlimited access to eSignatures and KBAs enables me to quickly send tax forms, engagement letters, or other documents requiring a signature and authentication electronically.”
— Laura Bulas, CPA, Manager of LRB Accounting
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartVault, a leading provider of an integrated, cloud-based document management and client portal platform, launched its Accounting Unlimited Plan that includes unlimited usage of eSignatures, knowledge-based authentications (KBAs), storage, PDF form fills, quotes, and more.

While these digital tools are traditionally priced per use, SmartVault’s Accounting Unlimited Plan offers unlimited usage at a fixed price, letting firms implement efficient digital workflows without worrying about costs or limited inventory.

"As a CPA, I'm thrilled to have unlimited access to eSignatures and KBAs. Whether it's tax forms, engagement letters, or any other client documents requiring a signature, I can send as many as I need electronically and have them signed and authenticated quickly,” Laura Bulas, CPA, Manager of LRB Accounting, LLC said. “And because the documents are automatically returned to the client's folders signed, the entire process is seamless. The Unlimited Plan will streamline our workflows and allow us to securely manage more documents than ever before."

“Our primary goal is to streamline document workflows for our customers,” said Dania Buchanan, President of SmartVault. “The Accounting Unlimited Plan means customers can now use electronic signatures and identify verification to enhance their operational efficiency and compliance posture – all at a fixed cost.”

The Accounting Unlimited Plan is $65 per month per user (when billed annually). SmartVault's Unlimited Plan also saves, on average, $2.50 per eSignature and KBA, resulting in thousands of dollars in potential savings per year.

Jonathan Young
SmartVault
+1 517-918-9353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

SmartVault Releases New Pricing and Packaging Bundle for Accountants

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more