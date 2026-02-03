GruntWorx and Truss Partner to Bring AI-Enhanced OCR Automation to Tax Professionals

Gruntworx and ProSeriesTax are now integrated.

HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GruntWorx, a leader in smarter tax automation , and Truss, the comprehensive tax workflow platform, are excited to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration introduces a new GruntWorx integration within Truss, enabling Truss customers to leverage GruntWorx’s AI-enhanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) automation directly from the Truss platform.“We are excited to partner with Truss to deliver the benefits of AI‑enhanced OCR automation to more tax professionals. Together, we are raising the bar for efficiency and accuracy in tax document processing,” commented Julie Pierce, Vice President and General Manager of GruntWorx.The GruntWorx integration with Truss provides additional of value to customers in the following ways:• Streamlined Automation: Process tax documents faster AI-enhanced OCR that reduces manual data entry and improves accuracy is available with the click of a button.• End-to-End Solution for Even Complex Tax Workflows: For the first time, Truss users can access a new product that addresses end-to-end needs streamlining even the most complex tax workflows.• Practice Growth Opportunities: By freeing up time from manual tasks to focus on higher-value client services and growing deeper and more profitable relationships."Working with strategic partners such as GruntWorx are core to how we deliver value at Truss. By integrating best-in-class AI-powered automation directly into our workflow platform, we're solving essential pain points for tax professionals while giving their firms a competitive edge. This empowers tax professionals to focus on what matters most: growing their practice and serving their clients efficiently while increasing the potential value of each relationship,” said Daniel Pinkous, CEO of Truss.To learn more about the GruntWorx integration in Truss visit gettruss.io/.About GruntWorxGruntWorx is a trusted automation partner for tax professionals, offering intelligent tools that streamline document organization, data entry, and workflow management. By removing the “grunt work” from tax prep, GruntWorx has empowered firms to operate leaner, scale faster, and focus on strategic growth for over a decade helping firms innovate their tax practice model with smart AI-driven automation solutionsAbout TrussTruss is an end-to-end tax workflow and client collaboration platform that helps accounting firms streamline their entire tax preparation process from client intake, workpapers, prep, and delivery.

