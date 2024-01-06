Presiding Bishop readmitted to hospital

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has been diagnosed with a reoccurrence of the subdural hematoma he experienced in early December of 2023. He will be undergoing surgery this morning to treat this issue, and updates on his health will be provided as they become available.
Please be in prayer for Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team.
