06 January 2024

The book of the President of Turkmenistan “Youth is the support of the Motherland” was presented at the Institute of International Relations

On January 6, 2023, at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a presentation ceremony of the first book of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov “Youth is the support of the Motherland” (“Ýaşlar – Watanyň daýanjy”) took place. The event was attended by representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Institute of State, Law and Democracy, public organizations, faculty and students of the institute.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs R.Meredov, the Chairman of the Central Council of the Youth Organization of Turkmenistan named after Magtymguly Y.Keriev, teachers and students of the IIR delivered the speeches at the presentation ceremony.

As was emphasized in the speeches, within the framework of the national youth policy of the President of Turkmenistan, the necessary opportunities and conditions are created for raising a worthy generation based on the traditions inherited from our ancestors, and comprehensive support is provided to youth, who are the future of our country.

During the speeches, it was also noted that the literary work of the head of state, dedicated to the activities and achievements of Turkmen youth in the socio-economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, is intended to become a reference book for the current and future generation of young Turkmen citizens. At the same time, special emphasis was placed on the realization of the “Strategy for International Youth Cooperation for 2023-2030”, the implementation of which contributed to the active involvement and participation of Turkmen youth in international events.

Following the conference, participants got acquainted with the thematic exhibition, which demonstrated the achievements of students in science, education, sports and other areas for 2023.