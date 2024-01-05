Senate Bill 1026 Printer's Number 1307
PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1307
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1026
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MILLER, BAKER, GEBHARD, FONTANA, COSTA,
CAPPELLETTI AND STREET, JANUARY 5, 2024
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 5, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1975 (P.L.604, No.173),
entitled "An act to facilitate the use of electronic funds
transfer systems by providing that credits to accounts in
financial institutions designated by recipients shall satisfy
legal requirements for payments by cash or checks," further
providing for electronic funds transfers, for consumer
protections and for payroll card accounts.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1.1 and 2 of the act of December 19,
1975 (P.L.604, No.173), entitled "An act to facilitate the use
of electronic funds transfer systems by providing that credits
to accounts in financial institutions designated by recipients
shall satisfy legal requirements for payments by cash or
checks," are amended to read:
Section 1.1. Electronic funds transfers.
(a) Authorization.--For the purposes of any statute, rule or
regulation requiring any payment to be made in lawful money or
by check, whether for wages, salaries, commissions or other
claims of any kind, the payment may be made by credit to an
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20