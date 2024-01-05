Senate Bill 1026 Printer's Number 1307

PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1307

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1026

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MILLER, BAKER, GEBHARD, FONTANA, COSTA,

CAPPELLETTI AND STREET, JANUARY 5, 2024

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 5, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1975 (P.L.604, No.173),

entitled "An act to facilitate the use of electronic funds

transfer systems by providing that credits to accounts in

financial institutions designated by recipients shall satisfy

legal requirements for payments by cash or checks," further

providing for electronic funds transfers, for consumer

protections and for payroll card accounts.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1.1 and 2 of the act of December 19,

1975 (P.L.604, No.173), entitled "An act to facilitate the use

of electronic funds transfer systems by providing that credits

to accounts in financial institutions designated by recipients

shall satisfy legal requirements for payments by cash or

checks," are amended to read:

Section 1.1. Electronic funds transfers.

(a) Authorization.--For the purposes of any statute, rule or

regulation requiring any payment to be made in lawful money or

by check, whether for wages, salaries, commissions or other

claims of any kind, the payment may be made by credit to an

