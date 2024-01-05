Senate Bill 1034 Printer's Number 1308
PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - worked on numerous projects benefiting not only the residents
of his legislative district, but also those of Luzerne County
and all of northeastern Pennsylvania.
(5) Of these endeavors, the largest and farthest-
reaching project involved the remediation and redevelopment
of the South Valley Corridor, located in the broader Wyoming
Valley of Luzerne County.
(6) This work included founding the South Valley
Partnership to develop a strategic economic development plan
for the communities of the City of Nanticoke, Hanover
Township, Newport Township, Ashley Borough, Sugar Notch
Borough and Warrior Run Borough.
(7) The strategic plan fostered a spirit of regional
collaboration to address the many challenges of municipal
governments and led to the creation of the Lower South Valley
Council of Governments.
(8) John Yudichak regularly worked closely with the
Earth Conservancy and Federal, State and local governments on
funding and projects to reclaim and remediate thousands of
acres of mine-scarred land in the Wyoming Valley.
(9) Tens of millions of dollars were secured for this
work which included the South Valley Corridor.
(10) Within the South Valley Corridor, John Yudichak
worked with Federal, State, county and local officials to
secure $90 million in Federal and State transportation
funding to construct the South Valley Parkway.
(11) The South Valley Parkway was constructed to
alleviate traffic congestion and improve traffic safety along
State Route 2008 and the project consisted of a new four-lane
highway with a split diamond interchange, two bridges, one
- 2 -
