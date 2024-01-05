Senate Bill 1034 Printer's Number 1308

PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - worked on numerous projects benefiting not only the residents

of his legislative district, but also those of Luzerne County

and all of northeastern Pennsylvania.

(5) Of these endeavors, the largest and farthest-

reaching project involved the remediation and redevelopment

of the South Valley Corridor, located in the broader Wyoming

Valley of Luzerne County.

(6) This work included founding the South Valley

Partnership to develop a strategic economic development plan

for the communities of the City of Nanticoke, Hanover

Township, Newport Township, Ashley Borough, Sugar Notch

Borough and Warrior Run Borough.

(7) The strategic plan fostered a spirit of regional

collaboration to address the many challenges of municipal

governments and led to the creation of the Lower South Valley

Council of Governments.

(8) John Yudichak regularly worked closely with the

Earth Conservancy and Federal, State and local governments on

funding and projects to reclaim and remediate thousands of

acres of mine-scarred land in the Wyoming Valley.

(9) Tens of millions of dollars were secured for this

work which included the South Valley Corridor.

(10) Within the South Valley Corridor, John Yudichak

worked with Federal, State, county and local officials to

secure $90 million in Federal and State transportation

funding to construct the South Valley Parkway.

(11) The South Valley Parkway was constructed to

alleviate traffic congestion and improve traffic safety along

State Route 2008 and the project consisted of a new four-lane

highway with a split diamond interchange, two bridges, one

20240SB1034PN1308 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30