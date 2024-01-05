Senate Bill 1027 Printer's Number 1309
PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - (2) a new referendum ordered by a court under section
741(a.1) (relating to court review of transitional plan).
§ 741. Court review of transitional plan.
(a) General rule.--Except as provided in subsection (a.1) or
(b), after the approval of a referendum pursuant to section 736
(relating to conduct of referenda), any person who is a resident
of a municipality to be consolidated or merged may petition the
court of common pleas to order the appropriate municipal
governing bodies to:
(1) implement the terms of a transitional plan and
schedule adopted pursuant to section 734 (relating to joint
agreement of governing bodies) or 737 (relating to
consolidation or merger agreement); or
(2) adopt or amend a transitional plan or schedule if
the court finds that the failure to do so will result in the
unreasonable perpetuation of the separate forms and
classifications of government existing in the affected
municipalities prior to the approval of the referendum.
(a.1) Suspend implementation.--
(1) In the case of the approval of a referendum
initiated under section 735 (relating to initiative of
electors seeking consolidation or merger without new home
rule charter) or 735.1 (relating to initiative of electors
seeking consolidation or merger with new home rule charter),
the governing body of a municipality to be consolidated or
merged may petition the court of common pleas any time prior
to the effective date of the consolidation or merger by
resolution to find that, because of alleged or apparent
fraud, error or material loss impacting the finances of one
of the municipalities to be consolidated or merged that
