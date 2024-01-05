Senate Resolution 220 Printer's Number 1310
PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - represent approximately 1.2% of the country's population; and
WHEREAS, The history of Muslims in the United States dates
back to before the country's founding, originating with enslaved
Africans, of whom scholars estimate as many as 30% were Muslim,
who brought Islamic beliefs and practices with them and
contributed in numerous ways to the founding of the nation,
including courageous and dedicated military service in every
major American war from the Revolutionary War until today; and
WHEREAS, The long presence of African-American Muslim
populations in this Commonwealth has key historical
significance, with leading figures such as Muhammad Ali, Malcolm
X and Imam Warith Deen Mohammed having lived in this
Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Successive waves of Muslim immigrants from all over
the world have enriched American society; and
WHEREAS, Muslim Americans strive to promote peace and mutual
understanding between all faiths and identities while upholding
the values and principles of Islam and those of the United
States; and
WHEREAS, There are hundreds of thousands of Muslim Americans
in this Commonwealth, representing one of the largest Muslim
American populations of any state in the United States,
including numerous current and former elected officials
dedicated to public service in their communities; and
WHEREAS, Incidents of anti-Muslim violence and rhetoric are
still prevalent in our country and this Commonwealth, and
educational initiatives are critical to combating bigotry; and
WHEREAS, The residents of this Commonwealth benefit from the
patriotism, philanthropy, humanitarianism, advocacy, civic
engagement, culture and business of Muslim Americans and Muslim-

