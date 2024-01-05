Senate Resolution 220 Printer's Number 1310

PENNSYLVANIA, January 5 - represent approximately 1.2% of the country's population; and

WHEREAS, The history of Muslims in the United States dates

back to before the country's founding, originating with enslaved

Africans, of whom scholars estimate as many as 30% were Muslim,

who brought Islamic beliefs and practices with them and

contributed in numerous ways to the founding of the nation,

including courageous and dedicated military service in every

major American war from the Revolutionary War until today; and

WHEREAS, The long presence of African-American Muslim

populations in this Commonwealth has key historical

significance, with leading figures such as Muhammad Ali, Malcolm

X and Imam Warith Deen Mohammed having lived in this

Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Successive waves of Muslim immigrants from all over

the world have enriched American society; and

WHEREAS, Muslim Americans strive to promote peace and mutual

understanding between all faiths and identities while upholding

the values and principles of Islam and those of the United

States; and

WHEREAS, There are hundreds of thousands of Muslim Americans

in this Commonwealth, representing one of the largest Muslim

American populations of any state in the United States,

including numerous current and former elected officials

dedicated to public service in their communities; and

WHEREAS, Incidents of anti-Muslim violence and rhetoric are

still prevalent in our country and this Commonwealth, and

educational initiatives are critical to combating bigotry; and

WHEREAS, The residents of this Commonwealth benefit from the

patriotism, philanthropy, humanitarianism, advocacy, civic

engagement, culture and business of Muslim Americans and Muslim-



