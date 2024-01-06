06 January 2024

Results of the visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to the UAE

On January 5, 2024, the working visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the United Arab Emirates ended.

As is known, on January 4, a meeting between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty and the President of the UAE took place in Abu Dhabi, during which specific proposals for further intensification of bilateral cooperation in a number of promising areas were considered.

On the second day of his visit to Dubai, the National Leader of the Turkmen people held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Dragon Oil” Saeed Al Tayer, during which the possibilities of expanding many years of successful cooperation, taking into account the accumulated solid experience of joint work and Turkmenistan’s plans for further development, were discussed domestic fuel and energy complex.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty emphasized that the energy policy pursued by Turkmenistan is based on an increase in the volume of production and refining of oil and natural gas, as well as the export of Turkmen energy resources and finished oil and gas chemical products.

This is confirmed by the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline, designed to give a powerful impetus to the socio-economic development of the entire Asian region. It is expected that in the future the third stage of development of the giant “Galkynyş” field will become the source for ensuring the supply of “blue fuel” through this main pipeline.

In this regard, partners and investors from the UAE are also invited to participate in the implementation of new energy projects related to the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure intended for the export of natural Turkmen gas.

During the conversation, the head of the company conveyed to Arkadag words of greetings and best wishes from the Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the UAE, Ruler of the Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Affairs of the Office of the President of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On the same day, the head of the Halk Maslahaty met with the commercial director of “Dubai Aviation Corporation” (“Flydubai”) Hamad Obaidalla, during which the interest of our country in the comprehensive expansion of Turkmen-Emirati cooperation was emphasized.

Hamad Obaidalla, in turn, noted that many representatives of the UAE business community are interested in close cooperation with Turkmenistan. At the same time, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s personal contribution to strengthening bilateral relations was highly appreciated.

During the negotiations, it was stated that, pursuing a policy of “open doors” and broad international cooperation, our country stands for establishing direct ties with leading foreign companies that have a reliable business reputation.

Thanks to the cooperation between the “Türkmenhowaýollary” agency and the “Dubai Aviation Corporation”, flights on the Ashgabat-Dubai-Ashgabat route are regularly operated today. Starting from January 5 this year, air communication between the capitals of the two countries has been carried out.

The commercial director of “Dubai Aviation Corporation” highly appreciated the modern infrastructure of the aviation industry created in Turkmenistan in recent years, the coordinated work of its technical services and confirmed “Flydubai’s” desire to expand mutually beneficial partnership, in particular, it was proposed to increase the number of flights operated between the two countries.

As noted, taking into account the experience and capabilities of “Flydubai” as one of the world's leading air carriers of passengers and cargo, prospects for cooperation are opening up in the field of training qualified aviation personnel, as well as in providing technical support and services, and providing the latest, innovative equipment.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further successful advancement of the productive cooperation established in recent years.

The high effectiveness of the current working visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to the UAE is evidenced by the package of signed documents:

1. Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern "Türkmengaz" and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) (the purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding is the intention of the Parties to attract certain strategic partners for the development of the III stage of the “Galkynyş" field and their possible participation in the implementation of energy projects related to the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure intended for the supply of natural gas to the countries of the region and other states);

2. Memorandum of Cooperation between the State Concern “Türkmengaz” and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) (the purpose of this Memorandum of Cooperation is the intention of the Parties to explore the potential opportunities for scientific, technical and economic mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of reducing methane emissions into the atmosphere);

3. Agreement on cooperation between the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan and “First Abu Dhabi Bank”;

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern “Türkmennebit” and the company “Dragon Oil (Turkmenistan) Ltd.”;

5. Memorandum of understanding between the “Türkmenhowaýollary” agency of the Transport and Communications Agency under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and “Dubai Aviation Corporation”.