Brotman|Winter|Fried Representing Six Dynamic Companies at CES 2024

Meet these six BWF clients at CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Presenting brief overviews of the six companies BWF represents during CES, January 9-12 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The write-ups below include a description of each company, press kit links for access to additional assets and media alerts/releases, and booth/event locations onsite at CES in Las Vegas, NV Jan 7-12, 2024. Please note, you must contact CES Unveiled, Pepcom or Showstoppers directly to attend those individual events.

Company: AI Robotics

What: A visionary enterprise poised to emerge as one of the leading robotics companies in its native France, AI Robotics will unveil five revolutionary AI-driven robotic solutions for the hospitality, home use, healthcare and logistics industries. Following their successful launch earlier this year at GITEX in Africa, the company will introduce Ugo for the restaurant, hotel and retail industries; the Djeffrey home service “butler” robot that adaptively performs various household functions; Stellar, for use primarily in home and personal care service fields; Robby, for deployment in healthcare and medical fields and Foxee for inventory and storage control.

Website: https://airobotics.fr/

Booth: Eureka Park Booth #60903 – Venetian Expo Center, 1st Floor

Media Events: CES Unveiled, Sun., Jan. 7, 2024, 5:00 – 8:30 p.m., Mandalay Bay Shorelines Exhibit Hall

Press Kit URL: https://bit.ly/3RMoYme

Company Rep: Amir Ben Ammar, a.benammar@airobotics.fr

PR Rep: Steve Winter, swinter@aboutbwf.com; 202-468-8100

Company: Atbhash

What: NANSHEE, powered by ATBASH's advanced blockchain technology CEERTIF, is a pioneering mobile app designed to prevent moral and sexual harassment at work. It offers a discreet and secure way for victims to document and store evidence of abuse. Utilizing blockchain technology, the app ensures the highest level of security and privacy for sensitive data, including photos, videos, and messages. Moreover, its geo-location feature enhances user safety, allowing for precise location tracking in critical situations. NANSHEE's innovative approach to leveraging technology for companies wishing to protect their employee and themselves.

Website: https://www.atbhash.com/

Booth: Eureka Park Booth #60905 – Venetian Expo Center, 1st Floor

Media Event: CES Unveiled, Sun., Jan. 7, 2024, 5:00 – 8:30 p.m., Mandalay Bay Shorelines Exhibit Hall

Press Kit URL: https://bit.ly/41IpXZq

Company Rep: Eric Albou; eric@atbhash.com

PR Rep: Heather Mahoney, hmahoney@aboutbwf.com; 240-271-5762

Company: BULMA Solution

What: BULMA Solution is the flagship product of Paris-based VII INNOVATIONS, a subsidiary of GROUP VII ORIGIN, focused on crafting tomorrow's technological innovations by anticipating and analyzing current challenges for companies. Designed to address HR issues and scenarios for the upcoming 25 years in the 21st Century, BULMA Solution’s response is a unique comprehensive rating system that enhances the social capital of enterprises. The BULMA Solution is comprised of five applications intended to respond to any HR challenge, all of them embedded in V’Ger, a physical real Assistant Intelligent Human Resource (AIRH) robot.

Website: https://www.bulma-solution.com

Booth: Eureka Park Booth #60903 – Venetian Expo Center, 1st Floor

Press Kit URL: https://bit.ly/3NPm2UR

Company Rep: Nandinee Domah, nandinee.domah@groupviiorigin.com

PR Rep: Steve Winter, swinter@aboutbwf.com; 202-468-8100

Company: Human Touch

What: The Super Novo X by Human Touch® is a marvel in the world of massage chairs, offering an unparalleled relaxation experience. It stands out with its advanced DuoSync with HT Flex massage technology, emulating a synchronized four-hand massage that closely mimics the touch of a professional therapist. The chair features an intuitive Virtual Therapist through the Human Touch App, allowing users to customize their experience via voice commands. Its S- and L-Track systems ensure a comprehensive massage from spine to thighs. The Super Novo X also boasts features like zero gravity positioning, Cloud Touch Acupressure, and dual-lumbar heat, all wrapped in a sleek, modern design. This chair isn't just about relaxation; it's a gateway to a daily, personal wellness retreat.

Website: https://www.humantouch.com

Booth: #16819 - LVCC Central Hall

Press Kit URL: https://bit.ly/41o9MAg

Company Rep: Vicky Lladoc, vlladoc@humantouch.com

PR Rep: Heather Mahoney, hmahoney@aboutbwf.com; 240-271-5762

Company: Skyted

What: Skyted has designed a disruptive sound absorbing open air mask that provides privacy for silent and confidential calls, meetings and gaming. The pandemic-driven proliferation of remote and hybrid work has underscored the need for such a device beyond the initial target of travelers, incorporating office workers, gamers and more. Skyted allows secure calls that are ideal for hybrid work providing total comfort and speech privacy in a multitude of settings, also offering a respite from noise in crowds. The mask is engineered with an aerospace sourced acoustic absorber that absorbs 80% of voice vibrations. Skyted is backed and financed by top players from the aerospace and aviation industries, including Airbus Dev and has joined the European Space Agency Accelerator Program to introduce inflight calls. Skyted will launch their silent mask with two product lines – one for hybrid worker - gamers and travelers - and one for business travelers at CES 2024, booth Hall G – 61001 in Eureka Park.

Website: https://skyted.io/

Booth: Eureka Park Booth #61011 – Venetian Expo Center, 1st Floor

Media Events: CES Unveiled, Sun., Jan. 7, 2024, 5:00 – 8:30 p.m., Mandalay Bay Shorelines Exhibit Hall

Pepcom’s Digital Experience, Mon., Jan. 8, 7:00 – 10:00 p.m., the Mirage

Showstoppers, Tues., Jan. 9, 6:00 – 10:00 p.m., Bellagio

Press Kit URL: https://bit.ly/3vgXOMV

Company Rep: Stephane Hersen, shersen118@gmail.com

PR Rep: Steve Winter, swinter@aboutbwf.com; 202-468-8100

Company: Sparklin

What: Currently deployed in France with an eye toward U.S. expansion, Sparklin’s SPARK 1 provides slow-charging connected outlets for all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Designed for charging point hosts to equip their shared parking spaces at a lower cost without changing their existing infrastructure, the SPARK 1 sockets are controlled through dedicated Sparklin App (for users) and Sparklin Manager (for socket hosts) applications. Sparklin offers two communication modes: the protocol (Sparklin proprietary) and the universal OCPP 1.6 protocol open to all mobility operators. It can be installed on indoor or outdoor walls without infrastructure modification, and can also be installed on a post, allowing two sockets on the same structure.

Website: https://www.sparklin.io/

Booth: Eureka Park Booth #60900 – Venetian Expo Center, 1st Floor

Media Events: CES Unveiled, Sun., Jan. 7, 2024, 5:00 – 8:30 p.m., Mandalay Bay Shorelines Exhibit Hall

Press Kit URL: https://bit.ly/48eYlxq

Company Rep: Cyril LeGoff, cyril.legoff@4mod.fr

PR Rep: Steve Winter, swinter@aboutbwf.com; 202-468-8100