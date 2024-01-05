Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives in the Philippines

This visit marks an additional demonstration of the U.S.-Philippine Alliance, and broader commitment to the Indo-Pacific region. It also serves to fortify relationships with local leaders and communities, reaffirming the seven-decade-old Alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines.

Port calls are part of the U.S. Navy’s routine operations, and CSG-1 is committed to maintaining that tradition to support operational readiness and regional partnerships.

"It is a pleasure for the Carrier Strike Group to visit the Republic of Philippines. The U.S. and the Philippines are steadfast friends, partners in prosperity, and ironclad allies," said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, CSG-1. "Our two countries share democratic values, close cultural ties and our alliance has stood strong for over 72 years. As our oldest treaty ally in East Asia, the Philippines has shown their unwavering commitment in helping secure a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

During their stay in Manila, sailors from the carrier strike group will participate in cultural exchanges, community relations events, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR)-sponsored tours to enhance cultural understanding and cooperation between the two countries.

“By understanding and appreciating other cultural backgrounds, we can build stronger relationships, collaborate effectively and find common ground,” said Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson. “All of these are critical when it comes to supporting our allies and partners in the region.”

Additionally, the port call provides an opportunity for CSG-1 sailors and civilians to rejuvenate while experiencing the rich culture of the Philippines.

"Port visits like this one allow our crew time to relax and reset after the demands of daily life at sea," said Capt. Victor Sheldon, commanding officer, USS Princeton. "They are vital to providing mental and physical recovery needed for concentration and productivity when we return to sea."

Preceding their arrival, CSG-1 conducted trilateral maritime exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Republic of Korea Navy. The exercises provided an opportunity for the three maritime forces to sail together and conduct enhanced planning and advanced maritime communication operations.

Carrier Strike Group 1 departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific, Oct. 12, 2023. Since entering the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, the group participated in the Multi-Large Deck Event and Annual Exercise 2023 in the Philippine Sea. These exercises provided opportunities to collaborate with allied forces such as the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, further strengthen regional cooperative efforts.

CSG-1 is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. CSG-1 is currently deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

For more news from CSG 1, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1