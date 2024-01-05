Vietjet named among the world’s safest airlines by AirlineRatings

VIETNAM, January 5 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has been once again listed among the world’s safest airlines for 2024 by AirlineRatings, the world’s famous airline safety and product rating website.

In making its annual evaluation, AirlineRatings monitored 385 global airlines by considering the airlines’ incident records in recent years, fleet age, results of audits conducted by the governing body of aviation, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and other aviation authorities.

Vietjet and other notable low-cost peers in the world such as Ryanair, easyJet and Frontier have been honoured in the top 10 for many consecutive years, rewarding their excellent performances in flight safety for flight crew and passengers.

AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said: “Vietjet's dedication to maintaining a culture of safety across all aspects of operations is commendable, especially when it is actively expanding the flight network.

"The implementation of robust safety management system and strict compliance with international regulations have contributed to the airline’s excellent technical reliability indicators. This, in turn, ensures the highest level of safety for their operations in many years.”

AirlineRatings also rates Vietjet at seven-star level, the highest ranking for aviation safety in the world for many consecutive years since 2018.

Vietjet has continuously added new aircraft to its modern and fuel-efficient fleet, with technical reliability at 99.72 per cent among top operators in the region and the world.

The airline has been constantly investing in training, aircraft engineering and MRO services to ensure the highest standard in terms of safety and quality.

In a recent move, Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) officially became a training partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to ensure high quality aviation workforce.

In addition, Vietjet and Lao Airlines have joined forces to operate an aircraft maintenance center at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos. This collaboration enhances the airline's proactive approach to aircraft maintenance management.

AirlineRatings rates the safety, in-flight product, and has been used by millions of passengers from 195 countries and has become the industry standard for safety, product rating. — VNS