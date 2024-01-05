Submit Release
Weekly Traffic Update: January 5, 2024

Updates to 6th St. pavement and waterline work between Iowa St. and Champion Ln.

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for November 22, 2023, City contractors began pavement work on the south side of 6th St. between Monterey Way and Comet Ln. as a part of the 2023 Street Maintenance Program. Additionally, waterline work on the north side of 6th St. between Champion Ln. and Folks Rd. began on November 27, 2023.

In the next phase of this program, pavement work will continue on the north and south sides of 6th St. between Kasold St. and Iowa St. Additionally, the waterline work will continue on the north side of 6th St. between Champion Ln. and Folks Rd. Traffic control will be in place during this construction.

As this project continues, additional construction locations and traffic impacts will be noted in future Weekly Traffic Updates.

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive maps, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

