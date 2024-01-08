Value-Based Dental Implants in Asia-Pacific Fuel Market Growth to Reach $2.5B by 2030

In the Asia-Pacific dental implant market, a growing trend is the popularity of value segment implants and final abutments, offering a cost-effective alternative to premium products.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global consulting and market research firm specializing in medical devices, dental and pharmaceuticals, has just released the 2024 Asia-Pacific Dental Implants and Final Abutment Market Report. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, ​​including dental implants, final abutments, treatment planning software and surgical guides.

In the 2024 Asia-Pacific Dental Implants and Final Abutment Market Report, an extensive analysis was conducted spanning 5 countries including Australia, Japan, China, India, and South Korea. Our comprehensive methodology enabled a detailed examination of market size, unit sales, company market shares, and facilitated the creation of precise forecasts.

​​An ongoing trend in the Asia-Pacific Market for Dental Implants and Final Abutments is the emergence of value segment implants and final abutments as a feasible, cost-effective alternative to premium segment implants. Dental implants in the value and discount segments have benefited greatly from a spillover of technologies and manufacturing techniques historically exclusive to premium implants. In addition, value and discount implants are increasingly being seen as perfect substitutes to premium counter-parts. One country going against this trend is China, where premium implants are expected to increase their market share over the forecast period.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: In 2023, the Asia-Pacific dental implants and final abutment market was valued at $1.5 billion. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR just under 8% to reach $2.5 billion.

Advanced Technologies: ​​​​CAD/CAM final abutments are relatively new to the market and historically have been very costly. Manufacturers and dental labs have invested in improving CAD/CAM technology to make production more efficient and, therefore, more affordable to dental professionals.

Competitive Landscape: Within the dental implants and final abutment market, Osstem Implant, Straumann Group, and Dentium were the top three market share leaders. Osstem Implant was the leading competitor in the dental implant and final abutment market in Asia Pacific in 2023. Osstem Implant’s core business is the manufacturing and supply of dental implants.

