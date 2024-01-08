Medicalistics LLC announces the successful statewide rollout of eZmar® X
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicalistics LLC announces the successful statewide rollout of eZmar® X:
a revolutionary electronic medication administration record (eMAR).
Medicalistics continues to make a significant impact in the public health and corrections market space by providing a nurse-friendly, intuitive solution for documenting medication administration: eZmar® X.
eZmar® X went into live use within all Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) facilities on December 11th, 2023. DPSCS maintains a diverse mix of facilities that includes pretrial, sentenced, jails, prisons, adults, and juvenile populations, making it one of the most challenging environments for medication administration in the United States.
Medicalistics novel technology stack and User Experience (UX) efficiently address this challenge, ensuring medication administration occurs with the right patient, at the right time, every time. A nurse who passes medications in a Maryland correctional facility lauded the technology, stating that “using eZmar® X is like going from the dark into the light. It allows me to follow the Five Rights of Medication Administration with ease.”
The unique technology stack within eZmar® X allows it to synchronize data effortlessly with zero impact on production databases. It also allows seamless transition between on-line and off-line modes with the click of a single button. eZmar® X also includes ease-of-use and efficiency tools such as support for signature pads, bar code scanning, small form-factor devices, and creative data filters.
Medicalistics is a forward-thinking technology company dedicated to improving public health and corrections through solutions that produce new efficiencies and are user friendly. With a firm belief in the power of technology to transform and enhance the quality of care for the underserved, Medicalistics continually develops and introduces leading-edge products and services that address the unique needs and challenges within its markets.
To learn more visit https://www.medicalistics.com/ezmar/.
