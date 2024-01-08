Creating a Robust Community-Based Formation Process for Military Chaplains
Spiritual Care Association Announces Strategic Partnership with School of Military Spiritual Formation and National Association of Certified Military Chaplains
We aim to provide military chaplains with a holistic and dynamic formation process that will elevate their abilities to provide spiritual care in the military and civilian spheres.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with The School of Military Spiritual Formation (SMSF) and The National Association of Certified Military Chaplains (NACMC). This collaboration aims to revolutionize the formation process for military chaplains, offering comprehensive support and guidance through mentoring, coaching, assistance in the board certification process, guidance in the BCC specialty process, and expert navigation through the unique challenges at the intersection of the civilian and military worlds.
— The Rev. Eric J. Hall, SCA President and CEO
The community-based formation process is designed to empower military chaplains with the knowledge, skills, and support necessary to excel in their roles as spiritual caregivers in both military and civilian contexts. This innovative initiative reflects the commitment of SCA, SMSF, and NACMC to enhance the capabilities of military chaplains and ensure they are well-equipped to address the diverse spiritual needs of service members.
The Rev. Eric J. Hall, President of the Spiritual Care Association (SCA), expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. "We are thrilled to join forces with The School of Military Spiritual Formation and The National Association of Certified Military Chaplains in this significant endeavor. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to provide military chaplains with a holistic and dynamic formation process that will elevate their abilities to provide spiritual care in the military and civilian spheres."
Will Bevins, Director of Education at The School of Military Spiritual Formation (SMSF), likewise shared his thoughts on the organizations’ alliance. "This partnership represents a key step forward in enhancing the education and training of military chaplains. The School of Military Spiritual Formation is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and effective educational framework, and together with SCA and NACMC, we can create a powerful support system for chaplains navigating the complexities of their roles."
Chaplain Lt. Col. Joseph A. Branch, a BCC mentor for The National Association of Certified Military Chaplains (NACMC), emphasized the importance of this collaboration. "The NACMC understands the unique challenges military chaplains face. This partnership allows for NACMC to contribute its expertise to the creation of a spiritual formation and certification process that addresses the specific needs of military chaplains. It is an exciting time to be part of this initiative and the positive impact it will have on the chaplaincy community."
About The Spiritual Care Association (SCA):
The Spiritual Care Association is the first multidisciplinary, international professional membership association for spiritual care providers that establishes evidence-based quality indicators, scope of practice, and a knowledge base for spiritual care. SCA provides a clear and comprehensive structure of spiritual care that brings together professional chaplains with other health and human service professionals to advance the integration of spiritual care across diverse settings.
About The School of Military Spiritual Formation (SMSF):
The School of Military Spiritual Formation is dedicated to providing education and training for military chaplains to excel in their roles as spiritual caregivers. SMSF offers comprehensive programs that equip chaplains with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the complexities of military and civilian spiritual care.
About The National Association of Certified Military Chaplains (NACMC):
The National Association of Certified Military Chaplains is a professional association committed to certifying military chaplains and promoting excellence in spiritual care within the military community with a primary focus on mentoring. NACMC adheres to the common standards for chaplains, provides ongoing education, and supports military chaplains in their mission to serve the spiritual needs of service members.
