Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,614 in the last 365 days.

Important Notice Posted: Tax Filing Extensions: December 2023 Severe Storms & Tornadoes

Friday, January 05, 2024 | 03:10pm

Consistent with the IRS’s decision to extend federal deadlines for those businesses located in a designated disaster area related to the December 9th storms, the Department of Revenue (the “Department”) has extended the franchise and excise tax filing and payment deadlines to June 17, 2024. For more information, read important notice #24-01.

You just read:

Important Notice Posted: Tax Filing Extensions: December 2023 Severe Storms & Tornadoes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more