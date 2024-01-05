Important Notice Posted: Tax Filing Extensions: December 2023 Severe Storms & Tornadoes

Consistent with the IRS’s decision to extend federal deadlines for those businesses located in a designated disaster area related to the December 9th storms, the Department of Revenue (the “Department”) has extended the franchise and excise tax filing and payment deadlines to June 17, 2024. For more information, read important notice #24-01.
