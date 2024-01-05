Friday, January 5

Eight lawmakers to watch in Washington’s 2024 session

Comfortable shoes are required for the upcoming 2024 legislative session, as this one promises to be a full-on sprint for 60 days. Perseverance and patience, too, for those lawmakers determined to pass a bill or three. A prodigious amount of legislation is pre-filed for introduction on the first day, signaling widespread elevated expectations among the ranks of each party. Here are eight lawmakers to watch as they influence key conversations when the action begins Jan. 8. Continue reading at KNKX. (Ted S. Warren)

WA ferry system scraps timeline for resuming normal service

After several years of trying to predict when normal ferry service might return, Washington State Ferries is now acknowledging what most regular riders likely already suspected: Until new boats come online four to five years from now, normal service is not possible. More trips will be added occasionally as crew and boats become available, but they should not be expected. Under this new plan of lowered expectations, WSF’s goal is to deliver 95% of its trips — lower than its historical goal of 99%. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Amanda Snyder)

Leading WA lawmakers give media a rundown on their 2024 legislative priorities

Leading lawmakers in Washington discussed some of their legislative priorities for the upcoming 2024 session Thursday during the annual legislative preview leading up to the start of the session on Monday, Jan. 8. Legislators will have a short 60-day window this year to pass a supplemental budget as well as policy bills. They also will have to decide whether or not they will address six ballot initiatives that have been turned into the Secretary of State. Separate panels of lawmakers — including budget writers, transportation leaders, and House and Senate leadership — sat before news media and the public to answer questions Thursday. Gov. Jay Inslee made an appearance to discuss some of his priorities for the session as well. Continue reading at News Tribune.

Axios

COVID ticking up in King County

Bellingham Herald

Overdose fatalities surged in Whatcom County in 2023. How many involved fentanyl?

New session, new bills. Here’s some of what WA lawmakers are proposing in 2024 (Walen, Duerr, Gregerson, Nguyen, Leavitt, Wellman, Valdez, Berry, Farivar, Ramos, Dhingra, Salomon)

Capital Press

Washington snowpack falls way behind

Everett Herald

Clinic to offer free care for Mountlake Terrace High students

Indian Country Today

Closed juvenile detention facility may be returned to Chinook (Hunt)

News Tribune

Will Tacoma and Olympia get snow next week? One meteorologist thinks there’s a chance

Olympian

Leading WA lawmakers give media a rundown on their 2024 legislative priorities (Robinson, Ormsby, Jinkins, Billig, Liias, Fey)

Port Townsend Leader

EV car sharing service launched in Port Townsend

Puget Sound Business Journal

Small-business owners have a new reporting requirement this year

Seattle Medium

America’s Health Report: Washington State Ranks 7th

Seattle Times

WA ferry system scraps timeline for resuming normal service (Liias)

Seattle’s minimum wage, raised again, among highest in nation

Skagit Valley Herald

Salish Sea Stewards to begin annual training process

Spokesman Review

Washington voters want more social services and less taxes, poll finds

SPS receives $200,000 to expand mental health services in their schools

Washington Supreme Court says WSU had no duty to protect student from sexual assault in an off-campus home

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Plastic recycling resumes in Walla Walla in 2024

Washington Post

Economy added 216,000 jobs in December, capping a year of solid gains

WA State Standard

Ballot initiatives cast shadow over Washington legislative session (Jinkins, Billig)

Legislature’s lead budget writers offer clues about what’s next for state spending (Robinson, Ormsby)

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee Valley internet provider LocalTel faces backlash on widespread email outage

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima County plans public forums on affordable housing needs

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Woodinville tech company is ‘revolutionizing’ electric vehicle batteries

Most commonly stolen vehicles in Washington state might surprise you

New AI technology in Seattle aims to improve traffic flow, reduce carbon emissions

Washington lawmakers to tackle transportation project funding during upcoming session (Liias, Jinkins)

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

‘Growing concern’ over Burien homeless crisis fuels lawsuit against camping ban

Lawmakers discuss new approach as public safety focus gains bipartisan support in 2024 (Jinkins, Rule, Billig)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington state lawmakers to take on fentanyl and housing in Inslee’s final legislative session

Minor Earthquake hits Southwest Washington, not linked to Mt. Saint Helens activity officials say

KNKX Public Radio

Eight lawmakers to watch in Washington’s 2024 session (Robinson, Fitzgibbon, Nguyen, Billig)

KUOW Public Radio

The viruses are returning to normal in Washington for winter 2024

People experiencing homelessness in Burien sue city over camping ban

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane’s Opioid Task Force revived by West Spokane Wellness Partnership

KXRO

Pacific Razor Clam designation as official Washington State Clam up for consideration again (Chapman, Ryu)

Q13 TV (FOX)

10-day waiting period to purchase a firearm starts Monday

Washington’s new street racing law goes into effect on Jan. 1

Washington state lawmakers to take on fentanyl and housing in Inslee’s final legislative session (Jinkins, Trudeau, Wellman)

Crosscut

Over a third of WA’s job safety fines are reduced after appeals

MyNorthwest

Minimum wage in Seattle goes into effect, among highest in county

Exclusive: Gov. Jay Inslee doubles down on the Climate Commitment Act despite high gas prices